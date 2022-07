In a little over 24 hours, Big Brother fans will be greeted by the face of Julie Chen Moonves, who will welcome them to yet another summer of competitions, camaraderie, and cutthroat gameplay. And that will just be the start of the jam-packed premiere of season 24, which will feature a live move-in and Day 1 feeds for the third season in a row (though, unfortunately, the jury’s still out on whether a live audience will return in the future). Of course, in true Big Brother fashion, that also includes a twist to the ramp up the gameplay right as it starts.

