Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Google announced on Friday that it would soon get rid of location history entries if the search engine identified that an individual had visited an abortion center or other medical facility, an action coming in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post that the location history update would be effective “in the coming weeks.”

10-year-old girl denied abortion in Ohio

“Location History is a Google account setting that is off by default, and for those that turn it on, we provide simple controls like auto-delete so users can easily delete parts, or all, of their data at any time,” she said.

“Some of the places people visit — including medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others — can be particularly personal,” she added.

The search engine’s announcement comes a week after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, overturning a 50-year precedent. The decision has led to a patchwork of states rolling back access to the medical procedure, though some state laws have been paused due to pending legal battles.

Democrats campaign off Roe overturn, raise more than $80M

Following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the high court would rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of Democrats wrote a letter to the search engine’s chief executive in May pushing Google to stop collecting and keeping data on users’ locations amid fears that that data could be sought after by those prosecuting abortion bans.

YourErie

How Logistics Plus is supporting Ukrainians with its latest acquisition

When the owner of a local company said he was committed to helping the people of Ukraine, he wasn’t kidding. Logistics Plus, Inc. announced Tuesday it has purchased a Ukrainian-based company. The move not only expands the global footprint of logistics plus, but it’s also going to help get desperately needed supplies into the country. […]
Google Will Auto-Delete Records About User Visits to Abortion Clinics After Supreme Court Nullifies Roe v. Wade

Google is taking a new step to protect user privacy in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The internet giant will automatically delete location entries from users’ accounts shortly after they visit “particularly personal” medical facilities, including abortion clinics, Google senior VP Jen Fitzpatrick wrote in a blog post Friday. The change will take effect in the coming weeks.
Google will delete data of those who visit abortion clinics

July 2 (UPI) -- Google announced Friday it will delete information including whether a person visited an abortion clinic as bans on terminating pregnancies grow in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The search giant said in a blog post that...
10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
SCOTUS Buffer Zone Covers Group Fighting Buffer Zones at Abortion Clinics

Click here to read the full article. Soon after the draft of its decision stripping abortion rights got leaked, the Supreme Court resembled a fortress. The courthouse was ringed with eight-foot fencing and public streets and walkways near the grounds were closed to the public.  There was thick irony in the fact that the high court justices had created a “buffer zone” to limit pro-abortion demonstrators from getting up-close-and-personal. The court has spent decades declaring broad buffer zones around abortion clinics unconstitutional, forcing patients to run an intimidating (and often abusive) gauntlet of anti-abortion protesters. This irony runs deeper still. The anti-abortion...
