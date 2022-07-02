ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince William and Prince Harry Share Emotional Messages on the Day of Princess Diana’s Birthday

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, Princess Diana would have celebrated her 61st birthday, and although the Princess of Wales tragically passed away back in 1997, her spirit is still being kept alive, especially by her two sons—Prince William and Prince Harry. In honor of their mom's birthday, both the royals...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 11

Christine Smallman
1d ago

Your mother is your mother whether royal or not. If commemorating her every year helps them cope then they should. if you don't like it move on to what does interest you. All families have problems and issues. We don't know the real story. Best thing to do is pray for all of them and not criticize, point fingers or blame.

Reply
7
Cheryl M
1d ago

don't let people divide you and your brother. Princess Diana would not have liked this.

Reply
5
Helen Bobbie Bramlette Hensley
1d ago

These two need to stop acting like children. They need to put their differences aside.They need to ask their selves what kind of an example they are setting for their children.

Reply
2
Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Kate Middleton Did Not Want See Prince Harry's Wife At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee? Duchess Was Reportedly Told To Stay Out Of Sight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a buzz recently when they returned to British soil together again for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Though they spent most of their visit out of the public eye, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour and watched with other royal family members from the Major General’s office.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
womansday.com

Meghan Markle Shared a Video of Archie Dancing With Her and Being a Scene Stealer During His First Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's four-month-old son came out for his very first royal tour event ever this morning: His meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka. Plenty of photos were taken by press, but Meghan shared the best behind-the-scenes moment on her SussexRoyal Instagram this evening. She and Archie danced together; everyone is smiling; and the video is so cute, it'll make today feel a little less stressful for a moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s baby fever during Cambridge visit

Kate Middleton asked to hold a baby during a Cambridge visit on Thursday — and Prince William had the best reaction. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paused while greeting fans at Newmarket Racecourse to gush over a baby girl as her husband, also 40, looked on. After Middleton told the little one’s mother how much she “love[s] babies,” William tapped his wife’s arm, signaling that it was time to move along. “LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote of the interaction. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.” Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
HuffPost

Kate Middleton And Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Unveil A Very Special Magazine Cover

Kate Middleton put her photography skills to the test for a new cover photo of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The Duchess of Cambridge was commissioned by none other than Camilla herself to snap the relaxed portrait for a special edition of Country Life magazine, which the royal guest edited in honor of her upcoming 75th birthday. Kate regularly photographs her husband, Prince William, and the couple’s three children for their own, official birthday portraits.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy