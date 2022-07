Lynn Wolking couldn’t have written a better script for his teams at the Oregon State team camp held June 26-29. The Bulldogs have been dominant all spring, but for them to continue that same success at this large team camp featuring 50-plus teams is an outstanding accomplishment. Not only did Folsom’s first varsity team win the A-bracket, but their second varsity team, after beating every opponent in the C-team pool play, was moved up to the B bracket and won that bracket as well. The Bulldogs came home from the most competitive tournament they’ve played in this summer with two teams that won the championship of the A and B brackets at the Oregon State Tournament.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO