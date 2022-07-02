ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Greg Fuller wins spring 2022 photo contest

By Gettysburg Connection
 3 days ago
Congratulations to Greg Fuller who has won the Connection’s Spring 2022 photo contest. Fuller’s photo was of the the Rowan Artillery (CSA) on the Right...

FOX 43

717 Vintage Fest, presented by Revolt Style Studio, to be held on July 16 and 17 in York

YORK, Pa. — The 717 Vintage Fest, presented by Revolt Style Studio, is set to be held on July 16 and 17, according to a press release. This vintage market will feature over 60 vendors from the region’s most established and up-and-coming vintage stores and independent retailers and will be a destination for thousands of vintage-loving consumers, also according to the release.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Discover Gettysburg: Road Trip Week

History, shopping, unique restaurants, ghost tours and much more! This is what you can experience when visiting Gettysburg! Good Day PA Road Trip Week wraps up with a trip to Gettysburg and Adams County. Start planning your own trip today!
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Planting Partnership

The Adams County Conservation District is excited to announce this fall we are partnering again with the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to supply over 10,000 free native trees and shrubs to Adams County residents. The only stipulation to request free trees and shrubs is that you be willing to share where your trees will be planted and include before and after photos of your planting.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Sneak preview of this year’s Heritage Festival

The 31st annual Adams County Heritage Festival, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park, promises to be one of the best ever. The planning committee has already signed formal contracts with three performing groups and awaits confirmation from a fourth. On stage will be local musician Freya Qually and her “Rovin’ Rhythm Ramblers,” as well as a great Latino band from York, “Los Monstros.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Locally Made Italian Ice Spots

Refreshing frozen treats can help you combat the summer heat. Whether you call it water ice or Italian ice, these frozen sweet treats are sure to delight. Check out our recommendations for this yummy summer dessert!. 1. Son’s Ice Cream & Italian Ice. Sonsice.com | 1991 Miller Rd, E...
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Celebrates Independence Day 2022

The Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) hosted its 2022 A Gettysburg Fourth! community Independence Day celebration yesterday. The weather was warm but not hot, the humidity was lower than might have been expected, and thousands of people filled not only the rec park itself but also the neighborhoods surrounding it.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Anchor House Rides for Runaways

About 100 bicycle riders and support team members will arrive in Gettysburg, PA  on Tuesday, July 12 for the 44th annual Anchor House Ride for Runaways. The annual cycling event, rated one of the top multi-day charity bike rides by Bicycling Magazine, raises funds for the homeless, abused and runaway youth and families served by Anchor House, a multifaceted social services agency headquartered in Trenton, NJ.
GETTYSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

You can eat, drink and be merry in Chambersburg this July

If you’re hungry or thirsty, and want to chill out or shake a leg, Chambersburg is the place to be this July. Eating and drink events with entertainment, shopping and socializing are on the agenda, and some are affiliated with the annual ChambersFest celebration, which runs July 9 to 16.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Gettysburg kicks off its Fourth of July celebration

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority and the Rotary Club of Gettysburg are hosting their annual 4th of July event at Gettysburg Recreation Park later Monday. The event starts at 3 p.m. and you're going to be able to find 19 food trucks, most of them local...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Getting to know your yard’s microclimates

Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
WTAJ

Curve best Senators in front of record crowd

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 in front of 8,344 fans, the most at a game since July 4, 2019. The Curve claimed the series 4-2. Centerfielder Connor Scott had a trio of RBIs off one hit. Normally, Altoona is off on Mondays, but due to the holiday, they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Food truck festival, fireworks for July Fourth in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg is celebrating Independence Day with a food truck festival. There will be more than 45 food trucks with a variety of fare at Riverfront Park on July Fourth. The festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m., ending with a big fireworks display.
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Countdown to 1864: Confederates demanded $500,000 to save Chambersburg

The bombardment of Fort Sumter propelled the country to a state of war. Men of Chambersburg and Franklin County enlisted to support Abraham Lincoln’s call for troops, and by 1861 Chambersburg became a military town where Union troops trained. Both suppliers and troops were loaded into the cars of Cumberland Valley Railroad, and war hovered around the doorsteps of Franklin County communities.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

First pick-your-own lavender harvest at Maple Lawn Farms

NEW PARK, Pa. — Move over, sunflowers. Lavender is taking a turn in the spotlight at Maple Lawn Farms. The farm is hosting its first-ever lavender harvest July 2 and 3. Attendees have the chance to pick their own bundle of lavender and enjoy food, wine, ice cream and music in the picnic area.
LAWN, PA
abc27.com

Hershey fireworks and more to celebrate 4th of July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July weekends means barbeques and fireworks, and there is no shortage of that at the Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey, Pennsylvania. The annual Hershey Fireworks Display is happening on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks happen across from the park on Hersheypark Drive. You do not have to be in the park to enjoy them and the pyrotechnics can be seen from miles in all directions.
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

