Greg Fuller wins spring 2022 photo contest

The Adams County Conservation District is excited to announce this fall we are partnering again with the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to supply over 10,000 free native trees and shrubs to Adams County residents. The only stipulation to request free trees and shrubs is that you be willing to share where your trees will be planted and include before and after photos of your planting.

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO