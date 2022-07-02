Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
By AP News
3 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday’s July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the...
One of the most picturesque states in the entire country is South Carolina. It’s easy to understand why so many people decide to move here and remain once they do. What are the best places to live in South Carolina, you ask? Good question. There are many wonderful places, but I want to focus on the top three that most locals pick.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is expected as we head through the short work week ahead! Early morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine but one or two downpours can’t be ruled out this morning. Isolated rain and storms are possible across inland areas this afternoon and evening. Overall, we expect a drier day with fewer showers and storms than we saw on the 4th of July. Highs will top out in the low 90s. Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat of today but the chance of storms will increase beginning on Thursday. Highs will climb toward the mid 90s for the second half of the work week before cooling slightly over the upcoming weekend and early next week.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Colin developed early Saturday morning off of South Carolina’s coast. Coastal Georgetown was under a tropical storm warning throughout most of Saturday morning, but that was cancelled around 11 a.m. This system is headed northeast and will move out of the area by...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Happy 4th of July! Typical summer weather is on the way for our 4th with a muggy morning followed by a hot and humid afternoon with scattered storms, especially inland. Highs today will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Keep an eye out for those afternoon storms! Any storms could pop up quickly and produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms should wind down quickly this evening leaving us mainly dry by fireworks! It will be a very warm and muggy evening with temperatures in the 80s. More of the same is on the way this week! The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before ticking back up slightly beginning on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s through Sunday.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm warning for two Lowcountry counties expired at 4:15 p.m. as storms moved through. The National Weather Service issued the warning for portions of Charleston and Colleton Counties after radar indicated a strong storm near Jacksonboro at approximately 3:42 p.m. Forecasters said the storm...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple Lowcountry counties. Parts of Charleston, Colleton, and Dorchester counties were under warning as of 3:18 p.m., with the warnings allowed to expire at 4:15 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for...
Downtown Charleston recently received another hot breakfast joint — Holey City Bagels, serving hand-rolled, water-boiled bagels. Owner Greg Odachowski opened the shop June 4 at 43 Cannon St., the former space that housed Five Loaves Cafe. And in the month of being open, he has been running into good...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon. Salute from the Shore features F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and C-17s from Joint Base Charleston. The flight begins in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. and travels down the South Carolina coast before...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With soaring temperatures expected in the Lowcountry this summer, locals and tourists alike will be on the hunt for a way to cool down. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, nearly three-fourths of all Americans eat ice cream at least once a day. Lucky for us, the Charleston area is bursting […]
For those who frequented Minero during its tenure on East Bay Street, driving from downtown Charleston to Johns Island for charcoal-grilled chicken wings, cheese-crusted burritos and catfish tacos might not feel right. That is until you pull into the spacious gravel parking lot and walk through the large covered patio...
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) –- Thieves stole nearly $4,000 worth of fireworks from a stand that benefits the Fort Dorchester High School wrestling team on Friday, but the team says it’s not going to it slow them down. Wrestling coach Andrew Young arrived at the firework stand Saturday morning and noticed something was off. “The lock […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – People from all across the country and Lowcountry celebrated the holiday at Patriots Point for their annual July 4th firework show. The crowd of people was full of red white and blue to enjoy the firework show. Officials and locals in the area say Patriots Point is the best place […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday afternoon storms resulted in power outages for over 1,200 Dominion Energy customers across the Lowcountry. The area most impacted as of around 6:00 p.m. was Walterboro, with 665 customers without power. A total of 122 customers in and around North Charleston were also without power shortly after 6:00 p.m. 116 […]
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Large crowds have flooded the beach and streets of Folly Beach to celebrate the 4th of July weekend in the Lowcountry. With COVID-19 declining, people on the beach say they feel a lot more comfortable coming out. Codi Northam, a Folly Beach resident, says is...
Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
A popular South Carolina restaurant is closing at the end of this week. It's been a tough year for restaurants, with many closing their doors due to the pandemic. This week, another popular South Carolina restaurant is shutting its doors for good.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July weekend is the state’s busiest weekend on the water and while scattered storms are possible, many may be looking to take advantage of dry-sky moments. But, if part of your Independence Day plans includes boating or swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper says there are a few Lowcountry waterways you should avoid […]
