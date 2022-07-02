ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Man killed in single vehicle motorcycle crash in North Valleys

By Jade Tagulao
mynews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is dead after a late night motorcycle crash in North Valleys on Friday, police say. At approximately 9:40 p.m. on July 1, crews responded to...

mynews4.com

KOLO TV Reno

Spaghetti Bowl ramp closed after semi rollover crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ramp connecting northbound I-580 and westbound I-80 is closed as Nevada State Police worked to clear the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi truck. Traffic lanes are reduced on westbound I-80. It happened just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. Troopers say the truck was...
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

CHP reports fatality when woman runs in front of Winnebago

A 19-year-old Doyle woman died after running in front of a Winnebago at 1 p.m. on July 2. The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol reports that Terrance Huff, 65, of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, was driving a 2006 Winnebago at approximately 60 mph southbound on Highway 395, south of the Doyle overhead. The pedestrian was walking south along the centerline of the highway.
DOYLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Apartment damaged in west Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A west Reno apartment was damaged in a fire that started in a kitchen Tuesday evening. The Reno Fire Department was called to the Apex Apartments on Sky Valley Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Firefighters say a fire started in the kitchen of an apartment, causing...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal fireworks to blame for Douglas County brush fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Illegal fireworks are to blame for a small brush fire that broke out at Cave Rock on July 4, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported. It started around 10 p.m. near the boat launch. The fire burned about an acre and was driven by...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Big Rig Crash On I-80 Near Donner Lake Blocks 1 Lane

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A big rig driver escaped without getting hurt after a crash along Interstate 80 in Truckee on Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. near Donner Pass Road. #TrafficAlert in @NevadaCountyCA: 🚨The #1 (left) lane BLOCKED🚧 on westbound Interstate 80 @ Donner Lake due to traffic collision. No estimated time of reopening. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CHPGoldRun @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF pic.twitter.com/4KI7Msj8QB — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 4, 2022 Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig – which was traveling westbound – ended up on its side on the eastbound direction. California Highway Patrol says the driver walked away from the crash unhurt. Traffic is light in the area, officers say, but one lane is closed as crews clean up the mess.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Man Arrested on Gun-Related Charges in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Police say they have arrested a man on gun-related charges. Police say Dylan Puleri left the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident and drove to a home with a 'ghost' AR-15 rifle on Monday, July 4, 2022. A few hours later, police say they found his...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Rpd
mynews4.com

Man found dead after mobile home fire in Panther Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after a mobile home fire in north Reno Saturday night. At approximately 9:50 p.m. on July 2, crews responded to 1700 block of Sagehen Lane in Panther Valley on reports of a fire. The Reno Fire...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-580 at Bellevue Road

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was killed in a rollover crash on I-580 at Bellevue Road early Friday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division troopers received a call about the crash around 1:45 a.m. on July 1. A white Honda Civic was...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

One dead after motorcycle crash in Stead

A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing into a pole in Stead Friday night. The crash happened near the area of Long River Dr. and Silver Sky Parkway around 9:40 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. Upon arrival, emergency personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Their identity will not...
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nevada Appeal

4 arrested at alleged Carson City drug house

Four people were arrested Friday after deputies served a search warrant on a residence on Park Street in Carson City. According to the arrest report, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office had received information that Araya Vlach, 20 was selling drugs at the residence. The report says detectives monitored the residence and reported heavy foot traffic at the home with most visits lasting a few minutes.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown boutique hit by drunk driver for third time

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A midtown vintage boutique is boarded up once again after a car came crashing through the storefront. It's the the third time in five years Bad Apple Vintage has been hit by a drunk driver. Store owners told News4 the first...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

I-Team: Video shows horse slammed to ground in Nevada roundup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows a wild horse being slammed to the ground. The video was filmed during the Buffalo Hills Complex Wild Horse Gather which began on July 1st at an area about 70 miles north of Reno. The Bureau of Land Management claims that 383 […]
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The July 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The long Fourth of July weekend was relatively quiet in our corner Western Nevada with people enjoying cooler weather to get out and celebrate their independence. Minden residents reported large booms around 1:30 a.m. today. There were two large booms then a 30-45-second pause and then...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several western Nevada police operations conducted a Regional Safe Streets Operation two days last week and made 11 felony arrests, the group announced Wednesday. The felony arrests made June 23 and June 24 within Washoe County include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery, ex-felon with a gun...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Annual Pleasant Valley 4th of July Parade goes off without a hitch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the Fourth of July in Pleasant Valley, they not only put on the dog, but decorated bikes, horses, mowers, quads, scooters, and attire are all festooned with red, white and blue for the annual 4th of July Parade. This is Dick Clark’s first time at...
RENO, NV

