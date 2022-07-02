ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN analyst proposes Dolphins make this trade with Giants

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have had a jampacked offseason.

They fired Brian Flores and hired Mike McDaniel to run their team along with a number of new positional coaches and a new offensive coordinator. They traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and gave him a monster extension. A number of new free agents found their way to Miami, including top free agent Terron Armstead. They straightened out Xavien Howard’s contract situation and drafted four rookies.

Despite all of that, ESPN’s Mike Clay believes there’s still another move that could be made. He thinks the Dolphins could trade running back Myles Gaskin to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Darius Slayton.

With the Dolphins adding Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel and undrafted rookie ZaQuandre White to a backfield that already had Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks, there will be some tough cuts by the start of the regular season.

The Dolphins may want to capitalize on this opportunity and get something for Gaskin, who may not play a ton this year and is set to be a free agent in 2023.

However, Miami is pretty deep at wide receiver as well. They currently have tough choices to make with Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Erik Ezukanma, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield, DeVonte Dedmon, Braylon Sanders and Cody Core on the roster.

At best, Slayton, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal as well, would be fighting for the fourth receiver spot on the depth chart.

Miami may be more interested in a deal for Gaskin if the return was a player at a position of need or a draft pick.

