ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Dick Vitale believes Shaedon Sharpe found perfect home with Trailblazers

By Sam Gillenwater about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUHQx_0gTE0IuL00
Sarah Stier | Getty Images

Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe was the biggest question mark entering the 2022 NBA Draft. After enrolling early at UK, he elected to forego his NCAA eligibility and keep his name in the draft without playing a college game. That means he’d need to be drafted on the merit of his high school career and his potential.

That’s exactly why ESPN’s Dick Vitale listed the Portland Trailblazers as a winner from the draft in a recent article. The Blazers selected Sharpe with the No. 7 pick in the NBA Draft.

“The Portland Trail Blazers took the mystery man, Shaedon Sharpe, who has looked super in video highlights. He practiced with Kentucky but did not play with the Wildcats.”

Sharpe reclassified to the 2021 class as the No. 1 player in the 2022 class. He finished as the No. 4 player in On3’s 2021 Consensus Top Basketball Recruits. He committed to Kentucky last September before enrolling for the spring semester. While rumors suggested he would play last season, the story shifted and Sharpe said he intended to skip the rest of the season and return to Lexington in ’22-’23.

After he went through the draft process and workouts, that plan quickly went up in smoke altogether. His potential alone justified his spot as a Top 10 pick and he took the opportunity in front of him. Now, Vitale believes Portland can help him grow and be ready to be a professional despite his lack of experience.

“The key to playing in the NBA will be Sharpe’s ability to respond in game situations,” Vitale said. “He is going to a perfect place to grow as the Blazers are in a rebuilding mode.”

Sharpe has all the tools to succeed at the next level. The issue is jumping from high school to the NBA is an incredibly tall task. It may take some time for him to adjust to the next level, but Vitale thinks he could be a superstar in Portland.

The basketball world will get their first real look at Sharpe when he debuts in the NBA Summer League on July 7th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
On3.com

Daimion Collins reacts to Kentucky's success in the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is an annual accomplishment for Kentucky coach John Calipari. Fans will remember he famously called the 2010 draft the greatest night in the history of the program. A ridiculous statement, but reflective of how Calipari views success as a coach. Above all else, he wants to better the lives of the kids he coaches. For them, that’s granting them a one-way ticket straight to the NBA after their time in college.
LEXINGTON, KY
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
On3.com

Tre Johnson takes over the No. 1 spot in the 2024 class

Tre Johnson is the new No. 1 player in the 2024 class. On3 released its updated 2024 rankings today and expanded the list to 75 players. On3’s national basketball team unanimously voted the Dallas (TX) Lake Highland High shooting guard the No. 1 player in the 2024 class. After his high school season, followed by what he’s done playing in the 17u division on the EYBL, this was a quick discussion.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
State
Kentucky State
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
City
Lexington, OR
Local
Oregon Basketball
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

2 moves Blazers still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency

The Portland Trail Blazers had a very disappointing 2021-22 season. After eight straight playoff appearances, the Blazers went 27-55 and ended up 13th in the Western Conference. After Damian Lillard went down with a long-term injury, Portland pivoted toward a major retooling by trading away CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington to tank the […] The post 2 moves Blazers still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

CaneSport's Inside The Lines: The Dan Radakovich Interview Part 2

ESPN remains the dominant player in college football because the four-letter network controls the purse strings. And a lot of that money has obviously been directed toward the SEC. The SEC signed a new $300 million deal with ESPN that gives the network rights to all SEC football games starting in 2024 and is expected to bump the conference’s annual distribution to its members to about $68 million. That was before Texas and Oklahoma are factored in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Vitale
On3.com

What they're saying about Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith Jr., the former Auburn star forward, probably thought he was going No. 1 in the NBA Draft. So did many others. When that didn’t happen, he wasn’t thrilled and neither were fans at Auburn, where he electrified crowds during his sensation lone season with the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: Phil Knight's Preference For Oregon's Future Revealed

Oregon's future in the Pac-12 is uncertain. As one of the biggest brands in college sports explores its options, Ducks mega-booster Phil Knight has made his preference clear. According to Pacific Northwest sports insider John Canzano, Knight is open to the University of Oregon moving to the Big Ten or SEC.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

New five-star recruits in the class of 2024: several additions

On Monday, On3 released its expanded class of 2024 player rankings. The initial top-25 has been extended out to 75, and six more five-star recruits have now been added. Let’s dive in and identify which prospects earned their fifth star. Flory Bidunga (C) Previous ranking: Unranked. Updated ranking: No....
BASKETBALL
On3.com

4-star DL Jordan Hall announces top 10 schools

Jacksonville Westside four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall is down to just 10 schools. Those 10 schools are Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina and USC. Hall is the No. 133 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Ncaa Eligibility#Espn#Wildcats
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins reveals significance of adding KT Turner to staff

Kentucky forward Daimion Collins is a big fan of the Wildcats’ newest assistant coach KT Turner. Turner, a 20-year veteran in the coaching game, spent last season as Oklahoma‘s associate head coach under Porter Moser, but has deep ties in the Texas recruiting scene. Collins is a native of the Lone Star State, so it’s no surprise he crossed paths with Turner during his recruiting process.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Steven Sipple: Henrich ‘super, super impressed' with Mathis and Wynn; why Kansas may be dependent on Notre Dame in Big Ten expansion; and Alberts addresses an expansion concern

Perhaps it doesn’t mean much to Nebraska football fans when they hear a media member rave about transfer defensive linemen Ochaun Mathis and Stephon Wynn Jr.’s maturity and humility. Maybe hearing it from Nebraska veteran defender Nick Henrich will mean more. “I’ve just been super, super impressed with...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy