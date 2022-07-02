Paul Finebaum gives harsh take on Texas amid Arch Manning recruitment win

(Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Five-Star Plus+ quarterback and consensus No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning is going to be on campus at the Forty Acres when Texas officially join the SEC in 2025, leading the Longhorns’ charge into the nation’s toughest conference with a team that hasn’t been able to live up to expectations for over a decade.

Paul Finebaum sounded off on the matter during a recent interview with Awful Announcing and how even Manning won’t be enough to bring the Longhorns back.

“Archie Manning, when I was a young kid, was the biggest name in college football. Peyton and Eli obviously speak for themselves. Now you have the grandson. This guy may be better than all of them,” Finebaum said. “How anybody knows that, I have no earthly idea. But that’s what they are saying. And he’s going to a school that has been mediocre over the last 10 years. Downright embarrassing may be more accurate.

“He’s going there to try and resurrect that program as it enters the SEC … It’s got high drama written all over it.”

Manning joins a Longhorn recruiting class that includes top-100 recruit and four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett, as well as Manning’s high school teammate Will Randle. Many recruits are surely to join those three in Austin, as recruits around the country have been following and waiting to see where Manning commits before making a decision for their own benefit.

That influx of commitments alongside the jump from the Big 12 to the SEC could be enough to steal some high-profile recruits away from the conference’s top recruiting programs such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. In turn, that helps Texas even the playing field against the stiff SEC opposition that is soon to come on a yearly basis.

Several of the top prospects in Texas, as well as other highly-touted recruits around the nation, are familiar with the type of player Manning is. His talent attracts other talent. Now, Texas will have to sort out and capitalize on adding a second five-star quarterback to its roster along with Class of 2021 quarterback and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers.