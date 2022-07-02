ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets officially sign Mark Williams, Bryce McGowens to contracts

By Nick Schultz about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets officially added two players to their roster. Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens both signed their respective contracts, the team announced.

Williams was the Hornets’ first-round pick, going No. 15 overall in the first round, and signed his rookie contract on Saturday. McGowens was Charlotte’s second-round pick and signed a two-way deal, meaning he’ll split time between Charlotte and the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G-League. NBA teams are allowed two two-way spots on their rosters.

Williams was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last year and was a big reason Duke was able to make the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game for the Blue Devils, who finished 32-7 overall and 16-4 in ACC action in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season as head coach.

McGowens was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and made the third team All-Conference team after putting up a big year for Nebraska in 2021-22. He averaged 16.8 points per game — the most for a Big Ten freshman — and added 5.1 rebounds per contest, as well.

Bryce McGowens, Mark Williams discuss first impression of Michael Jordan

Since they landed on the Hornets, McGowens and Williams will play for one of the most famous athletes to ever live and one of the greatest basketball players of all time: Michael Jordan. When McGowens and Williams were introduced at their press conference, media members asked both players their first impressions of Jordan and whether or not they’d gotten to speak with “His Airness.”

“I talked to him on the phone yesterday,” Williams said. “It was really cool to talk to Michael Jordan. It was pretty cool to talk to him. [He] just gave me a little bit of advice. He’s just happy to have me and just ready to get to work.”

McGowens, however, said he hasn’t had the chance to talk to the Chicago Bulls legend, but expressed his appreciation to play for his team.

“I haven’t yet talked to him but having an opportunity to play for this organization,” McGowens said. “It means a lot.”

