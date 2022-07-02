ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

3-star LB Kevin O'Connor commits to Duke

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
Easton (Md.) three-star linebacker Kevin O’Connor has committed to Duke, announcing the news Saturday on social media.

There are now 20 commits in the 2023 Blue Devils recruiting class, which ranks 53rd in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

O’Connor is the No. 936 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

