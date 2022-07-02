Kentucky OL target Naquil Betrand is close to finalizing recruitment

(Photo courtesy of UK Athletics)

New Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser is working quickly to build his first recruiting class for the Big Blue Wall. The former San Francisco 49ers assistant is close to landing a few more recruiting targets.

One of the primary recruits that KSR is following over the next month is Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast tackle Naquil Betrand (6-6, 320). The 2023 prospect committed to Colorado back in March but still has an open recruitment.

Naquil Betrand is the No. 887 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. A top-20 prospect in Pennsylvania seems ready to begin the ending stages of his recruitment.

KSR is not expecting a full commitment flip on the Fourth of July, but a decommitment from Colorado and a finalists list could be announced. After announcing a top-10 back on June 8, the three-star recruit only took official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, and Syracuse in June. As of now, the Tigers and Wildcats appear to be the favorites.

After landing another Philadelphia native — Austin Ramsey — to play guard in June, Kentucky needs to address depth at tackle. It appears that Yenser has zeroed in on Betrand, and the Wildcats are looking complete a flip while battling head-to-head with Auburn again on the recruiting trail.

