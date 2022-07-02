ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska lands commitment from WR Barry Jackson

By Bryan Munson about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Barry Jackson

Nebraska hauled in its eleventh commitment for the 2023 class on Saturday when Ellenwood (Georgia) Cedar Grove wide receiver Barry Jackson chose the Huskers over 27 other offers.

The three-star prospect visited Lincoln for the spring game and again for an official visit in June.

Jackson joins Jaidyn Doss as the second wide receiver in Nebraska’s 2023 class, and the Huskers likely aren’t done at that position. They are also the favorites to land both Malachi Coleman and Omarion Miller. Jackson, Coleman, and Miller took a picture together when they were on their official visits together last month.

Nebraska sees a role for Jackson playing the inside slot receiever. The Huskers can use Jackson in the jet sweep game, out of the backfield, and he could also get a look as a returner on special teams.

Jackson keeps NU’s recent recruiting momentum rolling. It added five commitments – half of its class – in June, and now carried over that run into July.

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

