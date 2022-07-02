ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star OT Tyree Adams names top 4 schools

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
Marrero (La.) St. Augustine four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams has named Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss as his top four schools.

Adams is the No. 212 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3 ranks him in the highest in the industry, slotting him in as the No. 118 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2023 On300 ranking.

Adams currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $8.5k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

LSU is the favorite for Tyree Adams

The in-state Tigers are the heavy favorites to land Tyree Adams, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. LSU has an 87.8% chance to earn Adams’ commitment.

“I’m loving LSU,” Adams recently told The Bengal Tiger. “They show me consistent love each and every day. I’m really appreciative to be a very high prospect on their list.”

Adams is On3’s sixth-ranked Louisiana recruit after New Orleans Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning, Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., Monroe (La.) Neville four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard, New Iberia (La.) Westgate four-star safety Derek Williams and Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

