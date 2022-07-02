ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

See Inside a Midwest Ranch that Rehabs Over 500 Injured Animals

By Doc Holliday
Q985
Q985
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your pet is injured, you can take them to a veterinarian. What happens when wildlife are found injured? More than 500 have been taken to a ranch in the Midwest that cares and rehabs as many as possible. I first learned about Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore, Oklahoma...

q985online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
One Green Planet

These Baby Birds Went From Helpless and Sightless, to Flying Free in 3 Weeks!

These two newborn American Robin’s arrived at a rehabilitation center after they were transported on a truck hours away from their home. @wildlife_alexis From helpless, sightless, and flightless, to flying free in just 3-4 weeks!! #americanrobin #robin #wildliferescue #wildliferehab #animalfacts #animalrescue #wildlifesanctuary ♬ _Cute – Gabe Lost.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
CBS LA

Officials urge pet owners to keep animals safe on July 4th

Animal advocacy groups are urging pet owners to look out for their furry friends this Fourth of July to ensure they don't run away and wind up in shelters. During parties and fireworks shows, pets can get scared and escape from small openings in houses and fenced yards. Officials said...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Rottweiler Sweetly Caring for Tiny Kitten Has People So Touched

We all know mommas are a protective bunch, willing to go to extreme lengths to keep their babies safe. Here and there they'll let other people watch over their little ones, but that's only if they really trust that person. This is why we found it odd for this momma cat to trust a Rottweiler because a cat and dog on the same page is rare.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehabs#Bald Eagle#Wild Heart Ranch
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bison Takes 3rd Victim In A Week… Corners Tourist And Headbutts Him Right Over Barrier

Last week, we learned of a man who was sent to the hospital after getting gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, all while trying to save a child from getting hurt. Then, only a couple days later, a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was gored at the park by another bison, and was taken to the hospital to treat a few non life-threatening injuries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Good News Network

WATCH Octopus Demands Endless Attention From Aquarium Worker Who Captures it All on Video

An intrepid TikToker has documented her experience working alongside an octopus or two at her job at an aquarium. Maddy C. cleans the aquarium interior, and seems unable to escape the attention of the resident octopus. Putting closed captions in its beak, the octopus seems to clearly demonstrate its species’ immense intelligence, which some scientists reckon to be equal to a three-year old human child.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing a Car Wash for the First Time Is Epic

Pet parenthood is filled with all kinds of firsts, starting with the very first car ride home. Every new trip, new friend, and even new snack is documented and remembered fondly, but is every "first" a great experience? Nope!. When @__calliechristine first brought her Golden Retriever Finni for a ride...
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescue Dog Playing With His Tortoise BFF Is Simply the Best

Animal friendships are automatically adorable--it's universal law--but unexpected buddies are just too sweet for words. Especially when one or both of those friends endured some hard times to get where they are, the relationship is all the more meaningful. That's exactly why TikTok has fallen head over heels for best...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Woman left horrified after Primark bag ‘set on fire’ in the sun

A TikTok user was left stunned after her Primark bag went up in flames because of the sun. Eva Bacchoo was on holiday in Malia, Crete, when the bag set on fire with her AirPods inside. In a viral clip that racked up 1.6 million views, the TikToker showed the singed edges allegedly resulting from the metal button getting too hot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatherly

The 8 Best Family Dog Breeds You’ve Never Heard Of

Americans love Labrador Retrievers. For 28 straight years, the Lab has been the most popular dog breed in the United States — and for good reason. They’re family dogs, patient pets as easy to train as they are to love. But the greatness of a breed — a few breeds actually, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds are pretty damn popular too — doesn’t diminish the promise of other breeds. And that fundamental canine truth is self-evident by the lint brush-wielding presenters at the American Kennel Club’s annual Meet The Breeds event. Held at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, home of the New York Auto Show and glass-ceilinged site of Hillary Clinton’s abortive victory party, the showcase is a branding event for 140 dog breeds. Breed reps, a group of dog-loving front row sitters, come to sell visitors on their beloved genetic riffs on canis lupus familiaris and direct them toward responsible breeders.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Hiker Fends Off Mountain Lion in Full Attack Mode by Roaring Back: VIDEO

There are moments in your life when your innermost instincts will trigger. Like when faced with a mountain lion on a hike. That was one hiker’s fate when he was out for a little walk. Any time you’re outdoors, things could get intense. Wildlife has a way of letting humanity know that we aren’t always in charge. Luckily for this hiker, in particular, he was able to roar back at nature.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

This Lizard Was Living in a Dark Basement. Now, He Enjoys Car Rides and Hiking!

A teenager originally bought Percy the lizard for herself and suddenly decided that she didn’t want the responsibility that came with taking care of him. That’s when Val decided to adopt Percy and give him a loving home. She told viewers that when she first found Percy, he was in a dark basement, afraid of everything from human touch to windows and ceilings. After only a couple of months in Val’s care, Percy finally started to open up to her and trust humans again. Now, the two of them are practically inseparable and do everything together. From long car rides to hiking and hammocking, he loves to be a part of the action!
ANIMALS
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy