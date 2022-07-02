Protests to Supreme Court Abortion Ruling in Dallas This Holiday Weekend

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he would defend the state’s archaic anti-sodomy law if the conservative Supreme Court takes aim at LGBTQ rights next. Paxton, an arch-conservative Republican who is running for reelection, said he would defend the hateful law if the top court overturns its decision legalizing same-sex intimacy, a very real possibility after the justices nixed the constitutional right to privacy by overturning Roe v. Wade.
“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
The Texas Supreme Court issued an order late Friday partially granting state Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to stay a lower court order that had temporarily blocked a nearly century-old abortion ban in the state.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday drew a connection between the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling to the legacy of the US government "trying to claim ownership over human bodies" during an appearance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
The overall median rent in the U.S. is $1,827 per month. For many renters, paying anything less than $1,000 per month might seem like a bargain. In Texas, however, there are several cities where you’ll find the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is well below $1,000 per month.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A prosecutor’s office said Friday that it won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, attacked Texas Republicans as being responsible for the deadly school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and 2 adults in May, saying they had blood on their hands. While appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Wednesday, Crockett condemned her state’s governor and other Texas Republicans...
Multiple burn bans are in place as Texans are gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July.Roven Images/Unsplash. North Texas is experiencing severe dry weather, leading to severe drought conditions and disaster declarations throughout Texas. Multiple disaster declarations have led to fireworks being banned in Parker, Johnson, Navarro, and Palo Pinto counties.
How much do Texas state employees get paid? Where do your tax dollars go?. Well, thanks to the Texas Tribune, you can now find this information out. They publish a database of compensation for Texas state employees as they "believe that disclosing how tax dollars are spent is in the public interest."
AUSTIN, Texas — Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as "involuntary relocation" under new social studies standards proposed to the state’s education board. A group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas’ efforts to develop...
Texas Republican lawmakers Pat Fallon and August Pfluger said Thursday they are proposing federal legislation to reimburse tax dollars to Texans after the state was forced to step up border security through Operation Lone Star. The House members joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss "The Lone Star Reimbursement Act,"...
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Lawmakers urge DPS to give more Uvalde shooting information in Spanish" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homicides, aggravated assaults, and even rape have all been connected to a Dallas bar on Greenville Avenue that the city has been trying to shut down. Now the owner has agreed to close, bringing a sigh of relief to several surrounding business owners and residents who have filed numerous complaints. The owner of OT Tavern said he wants to leave quietly and declined an interview about why he is closing for good after this coming Monday night. But he's facing a nuisance lawsuit from the city, filed before a string of violent incidents that have happened as recently as last month. Cooper...
If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.
