ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Protests to Supreme Court Abortion Ruling in Dallas This Holiday Weekend

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(DALLAS) – Several more protests against the U S Supreme Court ruling outlawing a guarantee of a woman’s health care “right” to a medical abortion are planned across...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton vows to defend anti-sodomy law if Supreme Court rolls back LGBTQ rights

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he would defend the state’s archaic anti-sodomy law if the conservative Supreme Court takes aim at LGBTQ rights next. Paxton, an arch-conservative Republican who is running for reelection, said he would defend the hateful law if the top court overturns its decision legalizing same-sex intimacy, a very real possibility after the justices nixed the constitutional right to privacy by overturning Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
insideedition.com

Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Society
City
Plano, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Denton, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The U S Supreme Court#High Court#Wbap Klif
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Ash Jurberg

These are the top 9 highest paid state employees in Texas

How much do Texas state employees get paid? Where do your tax dollars go?. Well, thanks to the Texas Tribune, you can now find this information out. They publish a database of compensation for Texas state employees as they "believe that disclosing how tax dollars are spent is in the public interest."
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas' controversial OT Tavern agrees to close amid complaints from businesses, residents

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homicides, aggravated assaults, and even rape have all been connected to a Dallas bar on Greenville Avenue that the city has been trying to shut down. Now the owner has agreed to close, bringing a sigh of relief to several surrounding business owners and residents who have filed numerous complaints. The owner of OT Tavern said he wants to leave quietly and declined an interview about why he is closing for good after this coming Monday night. But he's facing a nuisance lawsuit from the city, filed before a string of violent incidents that have happened as recently as last month. Cooper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy