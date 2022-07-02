Protests to Supreme Court Abortion Ruling in Dallas This Holiday Weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homicides, aggravated assaults, and even rape have all been connected to a Dallas bar on Greenville Avenue that the city has been trying to shut down. Now the owner has agreed to close, bringing a sigh of relief to several surrounding business owners and residents who have filed numerous complaints. The owner of OT Tavern said he wants to leave quietly and declined an interview about why he is closing for good after this coming Monday night. But he's facing a nuisance lawsuit from the city, filed before a string of violent incidents that have happened as recently as last month. Cooper...

4 DAYS AGO