The City of Lewiston is designated as an Entitlement Community by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This designation means that Lewiston is assured grant funding each year directly from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Funding can be used by the city to provide decent housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities for low and moderate income residents. Since 2004 the City of Lewiston has received $4,392,510 from this federal program.

