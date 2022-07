It is summertime, which is an excuse for ice cream every day! But you don’t want just any old ice cream from the grocery store. The summertime is a chance for us to explore new places and try new things and there is one place you have to check out before the summer ends. The place is Dream Creamery, a new ice cream shop on 816 NE. Lowry Ave., in Minneapolis. But why this place? Well, here is why this is one place to "level up" your ice cream!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO