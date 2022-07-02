4002 N 11TH STREET

Heart of Old Town!! Lofted Furnished Rental. 2 Parking Spots. Modern Resort Living!! - Stunning loft with 20 ft ceiling and mountain views. Full wall of glass gives great natural light and open feelings. This unity is fully furnished and decorated with high end modern decor. 2 full bathrooms and open concept. 2 of the best parking spots in the underground parking. Also large storage area in downstairs for bikes, it is huge. Granite counter tops and top of the line appliances with gas stove. Custom lighting and shades are all remotely controlled. The lofts have a stunning pool, hot tub and fireplace area with a large private gym. 3rd avenue lofts is in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways, you can walk or bike to everything, Civic Center and night life.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO