12828 N B St

1801 N 51st St

Very Spacious 2 Bed, 2.5 Bathroom in Central Phoenix - This is a rare find. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms but plenty of space to convert additional rooms to bedrooms. Lots of natural lighting throughout with 2 fireplaces, carpet and tile. Granite countertops, all appliances are included with a glass shelved pantry. House also comes with a wet bar and AZ room that leads to a spacious backyard with a full sized pool. Pool service and landscaping are included in the rent.
4139 NORTH 27TH STREET

Nice 2bd 1bath Small complex! - Nice 2bedroom 2bathroom located in small complex with 6 units. Tucked in back with laundry on-site. This apartment has new wood flooring, fresh paint, newer appliances, new counter tops, 2 bedrooms have carpet flooring. Ready to rent now! Apply online or call to see inside 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com.
1601 & 1603 WEST DENTON LANE

Studio 15th ave Bethany home rd - Nice studio apartment, all tile flooring, fresh paint, central A/C, nice quiet complex, long term residents. Close to Christown Mall for all shopping, Target, and Walmart. Great condition, 1yr lease, call to see inside 602-230-8125 or apply online wwwPeakinvprop.com. Location. 1601 & 1603...
2339 W. Northern Avenue

Lease Today & Save $250 Off Your Move In Cost! - Experience a relaxing lifestyle with desert charm at Northern Edge Apartments in Phoenix, AZ. Located in the heart of Phoenix allows an irresistible combination of dining, shopping, and recreation nearby, creating the ultimate active and convenient lifestyle. With Interstate 17 close by, there is never a shortage of places to explore. The outdoor enthusiast will enjoy the amusement park, golf courses, and more exciting experiences around the area.
4332 NORTH LONGVIEW AVE

Brand new 1bd North Central - Fully updated 1bedroom unit, fully renovated with new central AC all new top to bottom, dual pane windows, stainless appliances ready to go, call 602-230-8125 to see inside or apply www.peakinvprop.com, pets OK. Location. 4332 NORTH LONGVIEW AVE, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1195.
7301 E. 3rd Ave # 408

Heart of Old Town!! Lofted Furnished Rental. 2 Parking Spots. Modern Resort Living!! - Stunning loft with 20 ft ceiling and mountain views. Full wall of glass gives great natural light and open feelings. This unity is fully furnished and decorated with high end modern decor. 2 full bathrooms and open concept. 2 of the best parking spots in the underground parking. Also large storage area in downstairs for bikes, it is huge. Granite counter tops and top of the line appliances with gas stove. Custom lighting and shades are all remotely controlled. The lofts have a stunning pool, hot tub and fireplace area with a large private gym. 3rd avenue lofts is in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways, you can walk or bike to everything, Civic Center and night life.
2333 W Glenrosa Ave #105

2 Bed Available 1 Bath Wont last long. Section 8 Approved - Subdivision: Casa Del Cielo Condominium. NICE 2 BED 1 BATH SINGLE LEVEL CONDO. THIS CONDO FEATURES TILE THRU OUT. All APPLIANCES. VERY NICE LAYOUT AND GOOD SIZE ROOMS. COMMUNITY HAS A COMMUNITY POOL AND PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT.
1138 W Laird St.

AVAILABLE NOW - LARGE 4BR/2BA HOUSE FOR RENT OPEN SATURDAY, JULY 9TH, 2022 OPEN FROM 12:00 -1:00PM - OPEN HOUSE - ON SATURDAY, JULY 9TH, 2022 OPEN FROM 12:00PM - 1:00PM. *************************************************************************. NEAR ASU. *************************************************************************. LARGE FOUR (4) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE - NEWLY REMODELED WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT,...
Valley firefighters called to over a dozen fires overnight

PHOENIX — Firefighters in at least five Valley cities responded to more than a dozen fires starting in the evening of Fourth of July and leading into the morning, authorities said. The cause of most of the fires are under investigation, although the Phoenix Police Department said in a...
6106 N. 35th Avenue

35th Ave Townhouse - 1200 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse. Has big back yard,attached garage,plenty of kitchen cabinet space. Main cross streets are 35th Ave and Bethany Home and the property is across the street from Walmart shopping center.Close to schools and minutes away from 17 freeway.
Wilson Studios

Cozy studios in the heart of Tempe. Walking distance to the Mill Ave. entertainment, light rail, shops, and restaurants.
3232 N 66th Street

Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment Home with in-unit washer/dryer - Fall in love with this gorgeous remodel! This home is located in Old Town Scottsdale near 66th Street and Osborn. Enjoy living near Scottsdale Fashion Square and all of Old Town's Entertainment district, shopping, and restaurants. Modern remodel with new...
Shooting leaves 2 hurt at shopping center in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
truewestmagazine.com

The 1886 Martin Family Massacre

Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.
Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
