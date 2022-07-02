Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third is wounded in a shooting near Wichita in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting at 5:15 a.m. Saturday on Rock Road in Derby. Deputies found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man found at the scene was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Names of the victims have not been released. Authorities have not disclosed any other information about the shooting. Rock Road was closed for hours as the shooting was investigated.

