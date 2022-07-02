Where Families Grow

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

1601 & 1603 WEST DENTON LANE

Studio 15th ave Bethany home rd - Nice studio apartment, all tile flooring, fresh paint, central A/C, nice quiet complex, long term residents. Close to Christown Mall for all shopping, Target, and Walmart. Great condition, 1yr lease, call to see inside 602-230-8125 or apply online wwwPeakinvprop.com. Location. 1601 & 1603...
PHOENIX, AZ
4139 NORTH 27TH STREET

Nice 2bd 1bath Small complex! - Nice 2bedroom 2bathroom located in small complex with 6 units. Tucked in back with laundry on-site. This apartment has new wood flooring, fresh paint, newer appliances, new counter tops, 2 bedrooms have carpet flooring. Ready to rent now! Apply online or call to see inside 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
2339 W. Northern Avenue

Lease Today & Save $250 Off Your Move In Cost! - Experience a relaxing lifestyle with desert charm at Northern Edge Apartments in Phoenix, AZ. Located in the heart of Phoenix allows an irresistible combination of dining, shopping, and recreation nearby, creating the ultimate active and convenient lifestyle. With Interstate 17 close by, there is never a shortage of places to explore. The outdoor enthusiast will enjoy the amusement park, golf courses, and more exciting experiences around the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
1801 N 51st St

Very Spacious 2 Bed, 2.5 Bathroom in Central Phoenix - This is a rare find. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms but plenty of space to convert additional rooms to bedrooms. Lots of natural lighting throughout with 2 fireplaces, carpet and tile. Granite countertops, all appliances are included with a glass shelved pantry. House also comes with a wet bar and AZ room that leads to a spacious backyard with a full sized pool. Pool service and landscaping are included in the rent.
PHOENIX, AZ
4332 NORTH LONGVIEW AVE

Brand new 1bd North Central - Fully updated 1bedroom unit, fully renovated with new central AC all new top to bottom, dual pane windows, stainless appliances ready to go, call 602-230-8125 to see inside or apply www.peakinvprop.com, pets OK. Location. 4332 NORTH LONGVIEW AVE, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1195.
PHOENIX, AZ
840 E Turney Ave

Newly remodeled apartment home!! Hurry!!! Won't last!!! - East Turney Apartments in a perfect location for the city dweller. East Turney is in close proximity to major highways, the light rail, and Downtown Phoenix, making it an ideal neighborhood for commuters. Midtown Phoenix also touts exceptional dining options with a slew of cozy cafes, tasty restaurants, and modern eateries located along North Central Avenue and East Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
2333 W Glenrosa Ave #105

2 Bed Available 1 Bath Wont last long. Section 8 Approved - Subdivision: Casa Del Cielo Condominium. NICE 2 BED 1 BATH SINGLE LEVEL CONDO. THIS CONDO FEATURES TILE THRU OUT. All APPLIANCES. VERY NICE LAYOUT AND GOOD SIZE ROOMS. COMMUNITY HAS A COMMUNITY POOL AND PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT.
PHOENIX, AZ
7301 E. 3rd Ave # 408

Heart of Old Town!! Lofted Furnished Rental. 2 Parking Spots. Modern Resort Living!! - Stunning loft with 20 ft ceiling and mountain views. Full wall of glass gives great natural light and open feelings. This unity is fully furnished and decorated with high end modern decor. 2 full bathrooms and open concept. 2 of the best parking spots in the underground parking. Also large storage area in downstairs for bikes, it is huge. Granite counter tops and top of the line appliances with gas stove. Custom lighting and shades are all remotely controlled. The lofts have a stunning pool, hot tub and fireplace area with a large private gym. 3rd avenue lofts is in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, close to restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways, you can walk or bike to everything, Civic Center and night life.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Wilson Studios

Cozy studios in the heart of Tempe. Walking distance to the Mill Ave. entertainment, light rail, shops, and restaurants.
TEMPE, AZ

