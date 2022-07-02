A GATE CITY TRADITION: Summer in Pocatello has become synonymous with Grays baseball

For the past eight years, the Gate City Grays baseball team has been a homegrown incarnation of America’s favorite pastime, giving local fans a ballclub to rally behind and an affordable way to get the ballpark experience.

It’s apparent upon walking into Halliwell Park on Grays game day that there’s a sense of community around the team. That’s what Grays co-owner Terry Frederickson envisioned when he and his wife, Erica, started the team in 2014.

The pair of baseball lovers had faith in Pocatello nearly a decade ago that it would support the Grays. They weren’t disappointed then, nor are they now.

Hundreds of people show up for every Grays home game and summer has become synonymous in Pocatello with the start of the team’s season.

“(Erica and I) looked at each other and we said, ‘Pocatello needs this,’” Terry said. “It’s medicine for this town. We provide opportunities for employment. We provide baseball. I always say everything that’s wrong in Pocatello can be fixed with what’s inside these gates. I believe that with all my heart. We can just sit down, have a hot dog, have a cold beverage. We’ll figure it out.”

Since their first game, the Grays have gained a loyal following and earned a pretty good reputation in the Northern Utah League in which they play.

This year, the Grays’ 14-3 record has further proven them to be a force in the league. The semipro team is made up of players from around East Idaho but mostly the Pocatello area. It’s become an outlet for players out of high school and college to earn money or hone their baseball skills for future endeavors.

Terry said even after nearly a decade, he and Erica are still amazed by what the Grays team has become for Pocatello and nearby communities.

“I was riding my bike the other day and I passed these three people with Grays hats on. I’m like, ‘Hey, go Grays!’” Terry said. “It just makes my day every time I see that. Even after eight years, I’m still blown away.”

Liam Pope, a longtime Grays fan and the father of one of the team’s coaches, said he’s been loyal since the team first started. He still has some original Grays’ merchandise and he’s loved supporting the team over the years.

“I was always a fan of the Grays. I was bringing my son here way before he ever became involved as a coach,” Pope said. “We’d come up, enjoy a great game of baseball. It was absolutely awesome for the community and still is.”

The Grays’ upcoming regular season home games are set for July 5, 14, 16 and 25 and Aug. 1 at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. Saturday games start at 6 p.m. and week day games start at 7:30 p.m. The July 5 game will feature a tribute to veterans to honor them and celebrate Independence Day.

Erica and Terry said the games are always family friendly and they hope to keep the baseball tradition going at Halliwell Park for years to come.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re the richest guy in Pocatello or the poorest guy in Pocatello. Five bucks is going to get you in here sitting next to each other and enjoying baseball,” Terry said. “Our hope is we just want to keep building a winning team, and as long as we’re having fun, we’ll keep doing it.”