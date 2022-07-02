ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Road America Cup starting lineup

By Chris Estrada
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race...

nascar.nbcsports.com

gmauthority.com

No. 8 Nascar Camaro Scores First Cup Series Win At Road America 2022: Video

All day at Road America, it was the Nascar Camaro show as Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy and Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevy dueled it out for the win. When it was all said and done, Reddick made the pass and never looked back, winning his first Cup Series race with more than 30 car-lengths over Elliott, who is one of the winningest road course racers in the modern era.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Road America race picks, Kwik Trip 250 odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary expert

After recording only nine top-10 finishes in 115 starts over his first five seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ross Chastain finally is enjoying success this year. He has posted his first two series wins to tie for most this campaign, leads all drivers with eight top-five finishes, and shares the top spot for top-10s with 11. Chastain will try to take the lead in victories when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Race America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on Sunday. The 29-year-old, who was seventh in this race last year, is coming off a fifth-place finish at Nashville last weekend.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
NBC Sports

IndyCar results and points after Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio results, points: With his second victory of the NTT IndyCar Series season, Scott McLaughlin moved up two spots in the championship standings Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. McLaughlin, who won the St. Petersburg season opener for his first career IndyCar victory, led the final 21 laps in his...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Reddick win shifts playoff grid

Tyler Reddick became lucky number 13 Sunday as far as different race winners go in the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick is looking at his second consecutive playoff berth by beating Chase Elliott at Road America. And his win shifts the playoff grid with his Richard Childress Racing team jumping above the cutline while pushing former series champion Kevin Harvick (pictured above) below it.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Ryan Newman wins SRX Round 3 at Stafford, retains series’ points lead

Ryan Newman bided his time and pounced with four laps remaining in the 75-lap affair, passing Marco Andretti to win his first Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. Following Helio Castroneves’ win at Five Flags Speedway and Tony Stewart’s win last week at South Boston, Newman...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Crews becomes youngest Trans Am winner in history at Road America

At just 14 years, three months, and four days old, Brent Crews became the youngest winner in the history of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli after dominating the TA2 event at Road America. Crews, who earned the title of youngest Motul Pole Award winner yesterday in qualifying, cruised to victory by leading flag to flag in round eight of the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Ross Chastain searches for line between aggressive and too aggressive

Auto racing is a sport whose lifeblood is pumped by aggression, but at what point does that aggression cross the line into overly dangerous driving?. That answer perhaps is different for every driver, team owner, official and fan. In NASCAR, the man in the middle of that discussion at the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Special Paint Scheme

Denny Hamlin will be pulling up to Atlanta Motor Speedway in style this weekend for NASCAR's Quaker State 400. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota will be sporting a classic Coca-Cola themed paint job to celebrate the 23XI co-owner's first primary sponsorship with the soda brand. The...
ATLANTA, GA
racer.com

Elliott on Reddick: ‘He was able to get up there and capitalize on my mistakes’

Chase Elliott couldn’t shake Tyler Reddick in the final stage of Sunday’s race at Road America, which made the difference for the race win. Elliott finished second to Reddick as the Richard Childress Racing driver scored his first career win. But it was Elliott who had been untouchable most of the afternoon and led a race-high 36 laps. When the final stage started, Reddick became the only driver who could keep pace with Elliott and hounded him until the final round of green-flag pit stops.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule Speculation

NASCAR fans continue to debate the ideal schedule for the Cup Series. This weekend, FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted about a potential add or subtraction to the 2023 schedule. "Saw Ben Kennedy on the grid. I asked him if he had been asked as often as I have been today...
MOTORSPORTS

