Road America Cup starting lineup

After recording only nine top-10 finishes in 115 starts over his first five seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ross Chastain finally is enjoying success this year. He has posted his first two series wins to tie for most this campaign, leads all drivers with eight top-five finishes, and shares the top spot for top-10s with 11. Chastain will try to take the lead in victories when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Race America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on Sunday. The 29-year-old, who was seventh in this race last year, is coming off a fifth-place finish at Nashville last weekend.

ELKHART LAKE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO