Law

Roe v. Wade: Google Makes a Major Decision to Protect Privacy

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
 3 days ago
Consumers who use mapping apps such as Google ( (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report) will regain some privacy since the company said it will delete location histories for certain locations such as abortion clinics and domestic violence shelters.

On Friday, the internet behemoth said some of the locations that people go to will be eliminated in the "coming weeks," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president of Core wrote in a blog post on July 1.

The company responded to consumers who sought to have the amount of information collected on them limited as several states said they would conduct abortion investigations and prosecutions.

Google said it will delete the location history after a person has visited medical facilities such as abortion clinics, counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics and others.

Auto-Delete

The company said if their systems "identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit."

Using apps for daily errands has become commonplace for many Americans who use either mapping or healthcare apps as part of their routine.

But the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and banning abortions in June has put the lack of privacy in the spotlight.

These apps track where people go and their personal information such as medical data on menstrual or ovulation cycles.

Google said its location history is an account setting that they are off by default unless consumers turn it on themselves.

The new feature will allow people to auto delete their data whether it is parts or all of their data any time.

The lack of privacy in using apps has emerged as a growing issue because companies that create the apps track, store and share data with third parties.

Google said consumers can review its new data safety section that is used by app developers so people can see how the apps collect, share and secure their data.

The search engine company also operates Google Fit and Fitbit and consumers have the ability to change and delete their personal information at any time.

"For example, Fitbit users who have chosen to track their menstrual cycles in the app can currently delete menstruation logs one at a time, and we will be rolling out updates that let users delete multiple logs at once," Fitzpatrick wrote.

Many states have passed laws to make abortion illegal and consumers are concerned that personal data about their menstrual cycle stored on an app can be handed over to authorities.

Google Has Received Requests from Officials

Google said it has pushed back on the requests of law enforcement for data from its customers, "including objecting to some demands entirely."

Consumers are notified when the company complies with government demands and shares the number and types of government demands in its a Transparency Report.

"We remain committed to protecting our users against improper government demands for data, and we will continue to oppose demands that are overly broad or otherwise legally objectionable," Fitzpatrick wrote.

Period tracking app company Flo said consumers can erase their personal data or deactivate their account by emailing them at support@flo.health.

Several tech companies such as Flo offer people the option to use the “anonymous mode” which does not require any personally identifiable information, such as a name, email address and technical identifier being associated with the account. The feature can be used for iOS and Android devices, Flo said on June 30.

“Any data we do collect is fully encrypted, and this will never change,” said Susanne Schumacher, Flo’s Data Protection Officer. “If you choose to deactivate your account, Flo will generally delete all your Personal Data and it will not be recoverable should you later create another account.”

Launching the anonymous mode means that Flo will not be able to provide names or emails to any groups seeking identifying information with this mode enabled.

The majority of apps require that individuals agree to accept a variety of “permission requests” in order to use them, including enabling geolocation access, Karim Hijazi, CEO of Prevailion, a Houston-based cyber intelligence company, told TheStreet.

“There is a well-worn saying that if the service is free, you are the product,” he said. “However, when it comes to apps, this is basically true of any of them – even the paid apps still collect and monetize your personal information.”

Comments / 59

Linda Brady
3d ago

why is Google even involved in what we say or the sites we visit or even where we go in a car? that's actually the question. why are they monitoring and keeping files on us?

Reply(11)
15
Guest
2d ago

the only way to fight this ridiculous supreme court ruling is to overwhelm the system. have cops overwhelmed with tracking down every woman's period for a few weeks and then this nonsense would be over. I say this as someone who opposes abortion but also opposes banning it.

Reply(10)
9
Queen Medusa
2d ago

Neutering one male will prevent more unwanted pregnancies than spaying any female. Goes for cats and dogs too.

Reply
15
