Click here to read the full article. James Rooke, a cable-industry veteran, has been named president of Comcast Advertising, the ad-sales arm of Comcast Corp. He will replace longtime chief Marcien Jenckes, who has taken a new role overseeing a new streaming joint venture for Comcast and Charter Communications. In his new role, Rooke will oversee operations of ad-sales and ad-tech businesses of Effectv, FreeWheel and AudienceXpress. Rooke was previously general manager of Comcast Advertising. He will continue to report to Jenckes, who will have a managing director role at the unit. Comcast has yet to name a new general manager...

BUSINESS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO