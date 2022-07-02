ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, FL

New Biz on the Block Submission

Brooksville DMV Still Closed

The Hernando County Tax Collector Driver License office on 11319 Ponce De Leon Blvd/US 98 North, Brooksville, has been temporarily closed since December 30, 2021. Sally Daniel, CFC, Hernando County Tax Collector stated in April to the Hernando Sun that the last update she received is that they hope the building will be up and running by May. It is July and the building is still far from finished, currently, the interior walls are bare studs.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Transgender Bathroom Policy in Hernando County Schools

While a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy focuses on ensuring food security for students, there are requirements that reach beyond nutrition. Students’ equal access to bathrooms or locker rooms is also a requirement of the new policy in order for schools to continue to receive federal funds for their free student meal programs. Under the policy, transitioning, questioning or transgender students must be able to use bathrooms of the opposite sex that were originally marked for use specifically by boys or girls. Since the 2018-2019 school year, Hernando County schools have served free breakfasts and lunches to all students with revenue provided under the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program. To continue to participate in this program the Biden Administration requires that schools open girls’ bathrooms to biological males that are questioning their gender identity or who identify as female (and vice versa).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Rezoning win for future restaurant

At the regular meeting on June 20, 2022, the Brooksville City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning petition for the property at 419 Howell Avenue and the structure upon it to PDP-Commercial. The owners of the property plan to use the structure as a “quaint sit-down breakfast/lunch eatery for crepes and coffee; a place to socialize.”
Poll Watchers and Election Workers

The Elections Office receives many phone calls regarding poll watchers and poll workers. In Hernando County, we refer to poll workers as election workers. There are many differences between poll watchers and election workers. Florida Election Laws require that each election worker receives a minimum of two hours of training...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Celebrate America Concert

Music and fun will surely be a part of the grand Celebrate America event presented by the Hernando Symphony Orchestra (HSO) set to be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, from 3 – 4 pm at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 5030 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. This event will be a free indoor concert and will be an afternoon of fellowship and music. HSO Conductor Michele DiLuzio stated, “The orchestra is thrilled that St. Frances asked us to be a part of this event. All festivities for the day will be held indoors. Having the event held indoors makes it even better.” The centerpiece of this presentation will be a melodic concert of patriotic music. “The event will be anchored by an indoor concert in the main church by the orchestra,” said DiLuzio. “This is our Celebrate America concert that will include patriotic and pop songs. There will be a few singers joining us to sing the patriotic songs.” Audiences will be encouraged to sing along in celebration at this patriotic performance. “A few of the songs also include audience participation: ‘God Bless America,’ ‘God Bless the USA’ and ‘Armed Forces: Pride of America,’” said DiLuzio. “The concert will feature other tributes to those who served and pop music with connections to our great country.”
HERNANDO, FL

