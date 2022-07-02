New Biz on the Block Submission

Music and fun will surely be a part of the grand Celebrate America event presented by the Hernando Symphony Orchestra (HSO) set to be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, from 3 – 4 pm at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 5030 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. This event will be a free indoor concert and will be an afternoon of fellowship and music. HSO Conductor Michele DiLuzio stated, “The orchestra is thrilled that St. Frances asked us to be a part of this event. All festivities for the day will be held indoors. Having the event held indoors makes it even better.” The centerpiece of this presentation will be a melodic concert of patriotic music. “The event will be anchored by an indoor concert in the main church by the orchestra,” said DiLuzio. “This is our Celebrate America concert that will include patriotic and pop songs. There will be a few singers joining us to sing the patriotic songs.” Audiences will be encouraged to sing along in celebration at this patriotic performance. “A few of the songs also include audience participation: ‘God Bless America,’ ‘God Bless the USA’ and ‘Armed Forces: Pride of America,’” said DiLuzio. “The concert will feature other tributes to those who served and pop music with connections to our great country.”

HERNANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO