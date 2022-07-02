Make your next vacation historic! Experience Galveston history through immersive museum exhibits & home tours with the Galveston Historical Foundation

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. New in 2022, Galveston Island is presenting a one-of-a-kind drone show for the Fourth of July. At both 9 pm and 10:30 pm, hundreds of drones will launch right from the beach at the 37th Street Groin (the same location the July 4th celebrations have been hosted in years past.)

GALVESTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO