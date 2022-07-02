ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jai Opetaia wins 200-pound title in wild fight with Mairis Briedis

By Boxing Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
Jai Opetaia endured a broken jaw to outpoint Mairis Briedis and win the IBF cruiserweight title in a wild fight Saturday in Broadbeach, Australia.

