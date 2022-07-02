Photos: Jai Opetaia wins 200-pound title in wild fight with Mairis Briedis

Bellator 283 has new main and co-main events. With Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire out due to injury, former RIZIN champion Tofiq Musayev (18-4 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) has stepped in to fight Sidney Outlaw (16-4 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) in what is now a three-round lightweight bout. The fight will be the co-main event, as the original fight in that slot, Jason Jaskson (15-4 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) vs. Douglas Lima (32-10 MMA, 14-6 BMMA), has been moved from a three-round bout to a five-round headliner.

TACOMA, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO