Photos: Jai Opetaia wins 200-pound title in wild fight with Mairis Briedis
Jai Opetaia endured a broken jaw to outpoint Mairis Briedis and win the IBF cruiserweight title in a wild fight Saturday in Broadbeach, Australia.
