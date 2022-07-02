ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men In Black: 11 Thoughts I Had While Rewatching The 1997 Movie

By Mike Reyes
 3 days ago

25 years ago, Men in Black made its debut and once again crowned Will Smith the king of the Independence Day box office . Kicking off a sci-fi franchise that would see two sequels and a spin-off come down the road, director Barry Sonnenfeld’s comic adaptation is still as offbeat and heartfelt today as it was back on first glance.

After revisiting the movie in honor of the occasion, I myself found that I still had a bunch of fresh thoughts connected to a movie I still know pretty well. In-between quoting memorable moments of dialogue, 11 different thoughts popped into my head, and I’d like to share them with you on this very important anniversary. Here’s what I was thinking while rewatching Men in Black .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFAyE_0gTDc3nH00

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Men In Black Is A Better Sci-Fi Movie Than Independence Day

Take a beat to read that note and breathe, because I have an explanation for this. While Independence Day is a great action/disaster movie with sci-fi elements, that summary shows you where the movie’s bread and butter are. Meanwhile, when it comes to Men in Black , it’s the other way around.

Showing us a world where aliens do exist, and a complete bureaucracy has been created to police them, Men in Black has more fun with that side of the coin. The action beats are still fantastic, but even when Agent J (Will Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones) are confronting the scum of the universe, there’s a wide-eyed sci-fi lens looking at it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfYBq_0gTDc3nH00

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Will Smith Makes The Perfect Outsider Turned Expert

Comparing Will Smith’s characters between Men in Black and Independence Day is another fun contrast between the two films. Captain Stephen Hiller is a true blue cocky hero, with moments of disbelief that Will Smith was perfect for, even though he almost missed out on that ID4 role . The same cannot be said for James Darrell Edwards III, who we come to know as Agent J.

Occupying the right border between amazement and quick learner, Men in Black gave Will Smith a challenge in being able to handle himself confidently while, as Agent K puts it, knowing “precisely dick” about the world he’s entering. J is a smart ass, but he’s also very calculating, and has his own book he’s reading from when operating an investigation. To think we almost didn't see as much of this character, thanks to earlier Men in Black drafts focusing more on K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upTmc_0gTDc3nH00

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Vincent D’Onofrio Should Have Gotten An Award For His Edgar Performance

As a young kid, Men in Black was my introduction into the world of Vincent D’Onofrio. Watching him play Edgar was a quick primer into how good of a heavy he could play, both as a jerk of a farmer and a terrifying alien bug. Looking back on this performance, the dude deserved some sort of an award, or at least a major nomination for the work he put in.

Playing the true Edgar was easy enough, as D’Onofrio has the chops to be imposing. But to pair that with the off-kilter physicality of the alien walking around in an Edgar suit, and to still be imposing? That’s a skill that not many possess, and Vincent D’Onofrio deserved more recognition for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBDKv_0gTDc3nH00

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Men In Black’s Dialogue And Comedy Still Holds Up 25 Years Later

It’s easy to go back to a childhood favorite like Men in Black and to be met with outdated aspects that stick out. Jokes about celebrities of the time to moments where the studio is obviously trying to cash in on its hot lead of the moment are surefire ways to kill a film’s longevity. Even with Will Smith, tabloids, and a Dennis Rodman joke acting as the film’s ultimate button, these factors don’t age the film adversely.

As Men in Black’s script and story still treat 1997 as the modern day, it doesn’t make it the total personality of the piece. Ed Solomon’s script uses a timeless lens to look at the world behind the everyday facade we interpret, and it’s got moments that are just as applicable now as they were back then. The best example, of course, is Agent K’s line about the difference between a person and “people,” which I still quote from time to time in conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2rZF_0gTDc3nH00

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Agent L Deserved To Be In The Sequels

Ok, the last two points I’m going to flesh out at length are things I have sat with for quite a while. The first big thorn in my side is that Dr. Laurel Weaver/Agent L (Linda Fiorentino) absolutely should have returned for the Men in Black sequels. Why she didn’t has been a bit of a mystery, though that hasn’t stopped stories from being told.

Without knowing a concrete reason why Linda Fiorentino didn't return for Men in Black II, all I can really say is that no matter the cause, losing out on Dr. Weaver's return is something that sticks out as one of the franchise's greatest missed opportunities. Though the Agent J/Agent K chemistry always works, it would have been good to see Agent L have a chance to co-lead the second film; especially since that would have given some more punch to Agent K’s return in Men in Black III .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnmT2_0gTDc3nH00

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

I Still Don’t Hate The Original Men In Black Sequels

You’ve probably guessed by now that I’m not talking about any of the other Men in Black trilogy entries as if they’re a pox upon the land. Well, that’s because I actually enjoyed the movies that came after, save for Men in Black International . Nothing could have saved that spinoff, as even Sony’s chairman knew it went wrong .

Though I prefer the time traveling antics of Men in Black III , there’s still some good to be found in that first follow-up. Missed opportunities, like the omission of Agent L, weren’t enough to sink either of the next two movies. Not to mention, the third installment went back to the fun sci-fi nature of the first movie, and showed off Josh Brolin’s perfect Tommy Lee Jones impression. There’s tons of reasons to love Men in Black III , people just need to be open to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0kwf_0gTDc3nH00

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Other Random Thoughts I Had About Men In Black

There’s a bunch of other things I could talk about with Men in Black . Like how the novelization lets Agent K swear about his hatred of powdered coffee creamer, or that the movie’s Will Smith song “Men in Black” will never be overtaken by Men in Black II’s “Black Suits Comin’ (Nod Your Head)”. This is stuff that’s not really a long discussion, but more of a bullet point; and to that effect, here’s my final thoughts about Men in Black :

  • Someone needs to put the Men in Black cartoon series on streaming.
  • Face/Off and Men in Black makes for an awesome double feature.
  • How has Jeebs not gotten a spin-off by this point?
  • The Orion’s Belt twist is still as clever as ever.
  • Tommy Lee Jones’ Spanish is first rate in the opening.

With all of that in mind, I hope that you get a chance to enjoy Men in Black again yourselves this weekend. 25 years later, and it's still as funny and insightful as it's ever been. Not to mention, the aliens of this universe are still some of the most visually exciting examples committed to the screen. If you haven't thought of rewatching this classic before, now's the time.

TV & VIDEOS
MOVIES
TV SERIES
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Could Andrew Garfield Actually Return For Amazing Spider-Man 3? Here’s What A Former Disney/Marvel Lawyer Thinks

Andrew Garfield last headlined a superhero movie as Peter Parker in Sony’s mixed-reviewed superhero sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back in 2014. At the time, a number of fans were lukewarm about his iteration of Parker. His surprise comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year seems to have changed that, though, as many would now love to see the Tick, Tick…Boom star continue playing the role. The question is could Sony actually ink him for a third movie? Well, a former Disney/Marvel lawyer has thoughts on whether ASM3 is doable.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman Shares Humorous Photo After Recent Social Media Post Sparked Deadpool 3 Rumors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both on the small and silver screens. And one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Reynolds’ developing Deadpool 3. Fans are eager to see how Wade Wilson will translate into the MCU, and what wild crossover events might occur. Some are hoping the threequel might include the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. And Jackman recently shared a humorous photo after a recent social media post sparked Deadpool 3 rumors.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Mr. Malcolm’s List Director And Cast Share Why Their Regency Romance Is Actually Not Inspired By Bridgerton’s Success

If discussing a regency romance with diverse casting, we must be talking about Bridgerton, right? Actually, it’s no longer the only one. Recent release Mr. Malcolm’s List follows suit with the hit Netflix series by expanding the genre with more inclusion in its casting (alongside charming us with a sweet love story). But while it may seem like Mr. Malcolm’s List might be a reaction to the success of the Shondaland production, the reality is that the movie has a more unexpected backstory.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Mr. Malcolm’s List Stars Embraced The Diversity Of The Regency Romance In Authentic Ways

Just following Bridgerton introducing South Asian representation to the regency romance with Season 2’s Sharma sisters, Freida Pinto leads Mr. Malcolm’s List, another new book-to-movie adaptation showcasing diversity in a genre that has long been greatly fronted by white characters. The Indian-born actress, alongside her co-star, British Nigerian actor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, shared how they embraced bringing diversity to the period romance in an authentic way.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Talks Preparing To Play Vecna Without The Costume

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the full Season 4 of Stranger Things. Stranger Things finally released the last two episodes of Season 4, and didn’t hold back in delivering twists, turns, and tragedies before the final credits rolled. Even though Eleven managed to save Max’s life, the heroes didn’t win this time around, and that’s all due to Vecna, also known as One and Henry. Jamie Campbell Bower played the new big bad of Netflix’s smash hit, which involved wearing an elaborate prosthetic costume to complete the nightmarish look. That said, the actor opened up to CinemaBlend about how he prepared to play Vecna without the costume.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Are Those Stranger Things Characters Truly Dead For Good? The Duffer Brothers Clarify

Massive spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 lie ahead, so check out the following details at your own risk. Stranger Things Season 4 reached its conclusion this past week, and it honestly gave fans just about everything they could want: high stakes, incredible action, spine-tingling horror and sheer heart. Of course, amid all of that, there were some major losses, as a pair of significant characters were killed off during the closing chapters. Some fans may naturally still wonder whether either of them will be resurrected before the show ends with its fifth season. With that, the Duffer Brothers have provided some clarity regarding whether the two characters are actually dead for good.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

MOVIES
Cinemablend

TV SERIES
Cinemablend

MOVIES
Cinemablend

CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

MOVIES
Cinemablend

MOVIES
Cinemablend

TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Community Policy