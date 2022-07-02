ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Patton homers against his former team, but Roosevelt rallies for 9-3 victory

By Dan Holm
ankenyfanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnkeny’s Jamison Patton hit a go-ahead two-run homer on Friday against his former teammates on the Des Moines Roosevelt baseball team. Unfortunately, the Hawks couldn’t hold on to the lead in the non-conference game. The Roughriders scored a run in the fourth inning to pull within...

ankenyfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
ankenyfanatic.com

Christensen shines at plate, on mound in Eagles’ victory in district opener

Ankeny Christian Academy’s Eli Christensen struck out in his first at-bat of the high school baseball postseason. The sophomore more than made up for it later. Christensen hit a pair of two-run triples and also pitched a brilliant inning in relief to lead the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 9-3 victory over Baxter in a Class 1A district quarterfinal on Saturday at Urbandale.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Malachi Johnson, ACA baseball

Senior Malachi Johnson has led the ninth-ranked Ankeny Christian Academy baseball team to a 25-1 record. He is the state’s third-leading hitter with a .568 average. Johnson has one home run, six triples and 10 doubles among his 42 hits. He has struck out just two times while knocking in 21 runs.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawkettes rally for road win at North Polk, finish regular season at 26-12

The Ankeny softball team got a much-needed victory in its regular-season finale on Saturday. The Hawkettes snapped a four-game losing skid with a 5-3 victory at North Polk in a non-conference game. They improved their record to 26-12. North Polk (15-14) scored two runs in the fifth inning to break...
ANKENY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
HAWKEYE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Dallas, IA
more1049.com

Urbandale Man Killed in Crash Near Algona

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Central Iowa man has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Kossuth County late Saturday evening. Law enforcement officials say a 911 call was received shortly before midnight for a motorcycle in the ditch less a mile south of the Oak Lake entrance. Upon arrival in the area, responding units found 43-year-old Matthew Strable dead.
ALGONA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Roughriders#Rbi#2022 Patton
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
kicdam.com

Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Convictions of Two Area Men

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of two area men after they filed appeals. Chad Dietrick was convicted of second degree murder in Kossuth County in December 2020 in the stabbing death of Krista Hesebeck at her home in Lakota two years earlier. He argued that his conviction should be overturned claiming the court refused to give the jury special instruction, but the state’s highest court found no errors were made and affirmed the findings at the lower level.
LAKOTA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 5

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Lindsay Perrien of Grimes was traveling eastbound on Iowa Highway 44 near W Avenue when a vehicle, driven by Matthew Robie of Ankeny, pulled out from a stop sign and was struck by Perrien’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to Perrien’s car was estimated at $12,000, and damage to Robie’s car was estimated at $8,000. Robie was issued a citation for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past. […]
LOVILIA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy