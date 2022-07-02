ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

See Inside a Midwest Ranch that Rehabs Over 500 Injured Animals

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
If your pet is injured, you can take them to a veterinarian. What happens when wildlife are found injured? More than 500 have been taken to a ranch in the Midwest that cares and rehabs as many as possible. I first learned about Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore, Oklahoma...

Rockford, IL
