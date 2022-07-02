Iga Swiatek's incredible 37 match winning streak just ended at Wimbledon and fans were in shock

Nothing in the world of tennis is ever a foregone conclusion — especially not these days with the field being so competitive.

But, man. There aren’t many safer bets than Iga Swiatek out there in the world of tennis. She’s almost as good a bet as prime Serena Williams and she has the numbers to back it up.

Coming into Saturday at Wimbledon, Swiatek had a 37-match winning streak under her belt and was the favorite to win the whole thing. What happened next was just unbelievable.

Not only did she lose her match, but she lost in straight sets to Alize Cornet. It was truly jaw-dropping.

Despite the result, her winning streak is still pretty incredible and should be appreciated when the time is right.

For context, only 3 players in both the men’s and women’s side of tennis have had a streak of 37 matches or longer, per ESPN. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Swiatek. That’s it.

That’s certainly something to be proud of. It’s also why this was so unbelievable. Fans everywhere were shocked.

What a remarkable run. All that’s left to do now for her is to start a new one. Shouts to Cornet for one incredible match.