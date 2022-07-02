ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a...

salinapost.com

KAKE TV

Sheriff's office: 2 arrested in double murder near McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Undersheriff Brian White provided new details about the double murder that took place over the weekend. He says that they found 42-year-old David Baeza of Wichita on the east shoulder of the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man killed in Harper County crash involving semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man died from his injuries in a late-Monday-morning crash in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2017 Nissan Frontier, driven by 58-year-old Jimmy Anderson, of Wichita, was traveling northeast on K2 when, for unknown reasons, the truck crossed the center line and it a semi, head-on. The crash happened a little after 11 a.m.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 216 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Davis, 79, Hutchinson, was eastbound on Kansas 140 and came to a stop at the stop sign at the the intersection of Kansas 156.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash early Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Kellogg ramp exit onto southbound Interstate 135. The KHP says Zachary T. Cleveland of Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police promote Kansas officer in fatal swatting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations. He added that the killing didn’t disqualify Rapp for promotion since he wasn’t disciplined.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning house fire in west Wichita caused about $100,000 in damage, rendering the home unlivable, according to investigators. Acting captain Preston Gonsalves said the fire, which began a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday, started at the back of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries as the occupants made it outside safely.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man acquitted of murder, released from jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was released from jail after a Sedgwick County jury acquitted him of murder. Victor Castro faced charges including second-degree murder for the July 2019 death of Elsey Peunte. At that time, police described the case as a domestic violence homicide. Jurors found Castro...
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff investigating murder in Braman; One in custody

BRAMAN — The Kay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occured in Braman this weekend. Sheriff Steve Kelley said the body of a young adult white male was located in a field south of Bender Road on P Street, east of Braman. “We have one person...
BRAMAN, OK
classiccountry1070.com

Child’s death at south Wichita motel under investigation

Police are looking into the death of a 1-year-old at a south Wichita motel. Officers were called to a motel near 44th South and Broadway Sunday morning. Early information suggests the child may have overdosed on some kind of drug. No more details have been released so far, and there has not been an arrest in connection to the child’s death.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire works blaze Monday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker Street for a first located on the outside of a home. Few details have been released at this time but the cause of the fire is said to be fireworks. No reports of injury or...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita police promote officer who killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

One-year-old dies at south Wichita motel

Wichita Police confirms a 1-year-old died after an unknown incident at a south Wichita motel. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday from the Heritage Inn, located near east 44th Street and south Broadway. The investigation continues and we expect to hear more information from police on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sedgwick Co. shooting

Two people are dead and one man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday morning in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said that around 5:15 a.m., deputies were sent to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of S. Rock Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man was hurt, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
