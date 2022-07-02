ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Wichita Eagle

Supervisor behind thefts at Sedgwick County Sheriff’s evidence facility is sentenced

A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employee once entrusted with guarding crime evidence has been sentenced to nine years, 11 months in prison for masterminding a theft and drug-distribution scheme that involved guns, pills, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and thousands in seized cash stolen from the law enforcement agency’s south Wichita property and evidence building.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash early Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Kellogg ramp exit onto southbound Interstate 135. The KHP says Zachary T. Cleveland of Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police promote Kansas officer in fatal swatting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations. He added that the killing didn’t disqualify Rapp for promotion since he wasn’t disciplined.
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Wichita resident sentenced on drug charge

NEWKIRK — My Linh Nguyen, 37, Wichita, Kan. entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of possession of meth and outraging decency. The meth charge was originally filed as a felony but reduced to a misdemeanor on a motion by the state.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KWCH.com

Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning house fire in west Wichita caused about $100,000 in damage, rendering the home unlivable, according to investigators. Acting captain Preston Gonsalves said the fire, which began a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday, started at the back of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries as the occupants made it outside safely.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police promote officer who killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems
KWCH.com

WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms that just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 1-year-old died after an incident at a motel near east 44th street and south Broadway. People we talked with at the south broadway motel and sources within the department tell us the 1-year-old...
KNSS Radio

One-year-old dies at south Wichita motel

Wichita Police confirms a 1-year-old died after an unknown incident at a south Wichita motel. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday from the Heritage Inn, located near east 44th Street and south Broadway. The investigation continues and we expect to hear more information from police on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sedgwick Co. shooting

Two people are dead and one man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday morning in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said that around 5:15 a.m., deputies were sent to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of S. Rock Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man was hurt, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Young child found dead in S. Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A toddler was discovered dead at a hotel in S. Wichita. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that the incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. at the Heritage Inn, located at S. Broadway and 44th St. This is a developing story. KAKE News will have the latest as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

WPD: One person shot during apparent break-in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was critically shot after an apparent break-in on Saturday. Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers say that around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a shooting near 12th Street and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found one person shot during what they called an “apparent” break-in. The officer said […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Firework cause of Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A firework is the apparent cause of a house fire Monday in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of N. Baker St. The department said the cause was due to a firework. Here is a list of safety...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Shooting leaves man injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was seriously wounded today after a shooting late Saturday afternoon. It happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Wichita Police confirm that a man in his 50s was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ricardo Mireles

A family is concerned for a south-central Kansas man who went missing last week. Ricardo Mireles, 29, was last heard from on Thursday, June 30, in south Wichita, his sister tells KAKE News. The Wichita Police Department confirmed there is an attempt to locate Ricardo. RICARDO MIRELES. Missing from: Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
TheDailyBeast

Kansas Cop Who Killed Innocent Man in ‘Swatting’ Incident Is Promoted

A Wichita, Kansas, cop who shot and killed an unarmed man who was targeted in a “swatting” hoax has been promoted to detective—a move the victim’s mother called “atrocious.” Police were called to Andrew Finch’s home by a bogus report of deadly hostage situation, and Office Justin Rapp fired on the 28-year-old dad seconds after he stepped out on the porch. According to The Wichita Eagle, Rapp claimed he thought Finch had a gun, though he conceded he did not actually see a firearm. “It pierces my heart,” Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, said of Rapp’s promotion. “It sends a message that civilians don’t matter—because that could have happened to anybody.” Rapp was not charged or disciplined in connection with Finch’s 2017 death.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Haley Reynolds

More than a month has passed since a south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing. Haley Reynolds, 17, was last seen on May 28, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. HALEY REYNOLDS. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: May 28, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height:...
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy