Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a...littleapplepost.com
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 1