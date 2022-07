The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a strong recruiting month in June. The Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation per 247Sports. Georgia football has a chance to rise further in the class of 2023 recruiting rankings. The Dawgs have finished with one of the top recruiting classes in the country every year under Kirby Smart. The class of 2023 looks to be no different.

