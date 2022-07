Manchester United are close to announcing their first signing of the summer, with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia poised to become Erik ten Hag’s maiden reinforcement. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old has already undergone his medical at the club and signed his contract, which means that an official announcement from the club is not far away either.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO