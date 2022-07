Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant fighters in the world when he steps into the cage and he might be its greatest showman outside of it as well. Though his uneventful win over Jared Cannonier this past Saturday at UFC 276 failed to spark much excitement, “The Last Stylebender” left a strong impression on viewers anyway with a walkout that paid homage to WWE legend The Undertaker. Adesanya showed full commitment to the bit, never breaking character and reminding us that the worlds of MMA and pro wrestling will always be inextricably linked.

UFC ・ 22 HOURS AGO