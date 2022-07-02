Knicks Trading Julius Randle? Or Should New York Wait?

“The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle. ... We’re talking about like giving him away.''

The New York Knicks are in the process of re-shaping their roster, having already moved four players out in order to create the space needed to sign Dallas Mavs ex Jalen Brunson.

The buzz says they are not done moving and shaking, and of course if another "big move'' - Utah's Donovan Mitchell? - is on the horizon, then there are reasons to push out more players.

Including Julius Randle. But there is also an "if.''

Randle was among the NBA's most improved players in 2021 but things didn't work as well for him and the Knicks last year. Thus the buzz that suggest he - and his $23 million price tag - might be on the trading block.

Via The Athletic : “The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle. ... We’re talking about like giving him away.''

Randle has a contract that goes through 2026, and that could be considered burdensome. But presently, at age 27, we would suggest that the Knicks would be better-served by letting the new cast of characters, led by the unselfish (but able-scoring) point guard Brunson, might mesh. Will the grouping of R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley and Brunson make the Knicks a more likely playoff team with, or without, Randle?

Patience makes sense. That is, trading Julius Randle is part of the path to adding another star.