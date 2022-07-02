ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Recruiting: Utah makes top 3 for 2023 three-star athlete Charles Greer

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eevrA_0gTDP2jF00

After an impressive 2021 season, Utah is gaining the attention of some very talented recruits.

The University of Utah made the cut for three-star athlete Charles Greer, after the 2023 prospect announced his top-three list via twitter on Friday. Amongst the three included Fresno State, Nevada and of course, Utah.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Greer has decent size for the running back position and is well equipped with the adequate vision in order to dissect defenses and navigate the trenches.

Over the last few months, Greer's recruitment has gained some attention as he's received three offers in the last six weeks from Air Force, Army and Cal Poly.

In terms of his offer from Utah, the Utes are currently the only Pac-12 school with interest in the athlete from Concord, CA. According to sources, the offer came directly from Coach Quinton Ganther.

Overall, Hall is the No. 110 ranked athlete nationally and the No. 121 prospect out of the state of California.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ole Miss hoops offered 2023 Modesto Christian guard BJ Davis

Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis and staff made the decision to offer west coast 2023 product BJ Davis. So far, Ole Miss is the only SEC program to offer Davis and is the only school east of the Mississippi River to do so. Additionally, Davis holds offers from a number of programs such as Cal Poly, Fresno State, Hawaii, Montana, Montana State, San Diego State, San Francisco, San Jose State, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, University of the Pacific, Washington, Washington State and UCLA.
OXFORD, MS
AllUtes

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star running back Michael Mitchell

On Thursday, June 30, three-star running back Michael Mitchell announced his commitment to the University of Utah, joining a solid class of talented recruits for the class of 2023. Despite receiving 15 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Memphis, Iowa State, Louisville, and Washington State, Utah secured the commitment from the talented running back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Ganther
deseret.com

This Utah gymnast is transferring to the SEC

An important member of the University of Utah gymnastics team over the past several years is leaving for the SEC. Cammy Hall announced on Instagram Friday that she will be using her fifth year of eligibility to compete for LSU next spring. A native of Gainesville, Virginia, Hall arrived at...
UTAH STATE
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
105
Followers
179
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy