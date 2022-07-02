Report: Chelsea are Pressuring Leeds United and Raphinha to Make a Transfer Decision

Todd Boehly is demanding an answer from Raphinha and Leeds United about their transfer decision.

Chelsea are currently in limbo regarding the deal for Raphinha. After seemingly having the transfer all but done, Barcelona have come in and turned his head.

Barcelona are currently close to reaching an agreement with Leeds United over the deal.

However, Chelsea's bid still remains on the table. The Blues are apparently offering €60million in straight-up cash, whilst Barcelona have offered €50million + €10million in add-ons.

Barcelona's bid would be in instalments too, something that wouldn't appeal as much to Leeds.

However, if Raphinha only wants a move to Barca and he isn't willing to go to Stamford Bridge then it would mean Leeds United have no choice but to accept the lesser offer.

To make things even more complicated, Spanish journalist Raisa Simplicio , via Barca Times , has claimed that Chelsea are done waiting around.

The report says that Chelsea are pressuring Leeds and Raphinha to make a decision as they feel 'threatened' by Barcelona and they do not want to wait any longer.

Author Verdict

If Raphinha only wants Barcelona and he isn't willing to join Chelsea then Boehly should just walk away from negotiations.

There is plenty of other wingers out there. Raphinha is good but for €60m it would still be a big risk.

The Raheem Sterling deal looks close to compilation so at least Thomas Tuchel should have him soon.

