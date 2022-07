So, I’ve been paying very close attention to the travel news and, in particular, that part dealing with statistics and here is what I’ve learned: For travel this weekend connected with the Independence Day holiday, Americans traveling out-of-town number 48 million; those hitting the roadways journeying 50 or more miles, 42 million or 87.5 percent; average price for a gallon of regular gas, $4.81; flight delays and cancellations could be as many as 200,000 and 24,000, respectively. Sadly, not a single mention of trains – not a one, anywhere.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO