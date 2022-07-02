ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

See Why Garden of the Gods in Illinois is a Must-Visit Place

By Doc Holliday
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you mention "Garden of the Gods", most people will think of Colorado Springs for good reason. However, there is a "Garden of the Gods" in Illinois and new drone video shows why it is also a must-visit destination. If you're not...

1440wrok.com

Comments / 3

Related
ourquadcities.com

Destination Illinois: Wildlife Prairie Park

In Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land of Lincoln. This week, we travel a place where you can get close to animals that once roamed freely in Illinois. It’s also a place for a history lesson, disc golf or fishing. Tom McIntyre takes us to Wildlife Prairie Park just outside Peoria.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/5/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 28,216 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 74 deaths since the Friday before, June 24th. The CDC reports 28 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, that’s up from 20 counties a week ago. An additional 53 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 47 a week ago. This is now the third week in a row that statewide numbers of the coronavirus have went up. Health officials are continuing to urge everyone to take all safety precautions against COVID-19. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
homegrowniowan.com

Identifying the blue flower along Iowa roadsides

As Iowans take to the road for the summer holidays, they might wonder about the light-blue flowers growing alongside back roads and rural highways. Chicory (Cichorium intybus) is not native to North America, but has become ubiquitous in Iowa, and many others, as well. According to Polk County Conservation, chicory...
IOWA STATE
Jake Wells

The richest person in Chicago is moving to Florida

photo of Chicago skylinePhoto by Pedro Lastra (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. This is Ken Griffin. He is the richest individual not only in Chicago but also in the state of Illinois. Ken Griffin is the founder and CEO of Citadel.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Southern Illinois#The Us Forest Service#Shawnee Forest
wmay.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
KFVS12

Discover Illinois’ rare species of plants at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Did you know there are over 400 species of rare plants known from Illinois? This presentation by Botanist Chris Benda will dive into the identification of rare plants and explain how to differentiate them from their related counterparts. This indoor presentation will be held on Sunday,...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Wants To Pay You $4000 Just To Buy An Electric Car

Always read the fine print before jumping right in. I know plenty of people who would see only "$4,000" and instantly agree to doing this because it sounds like a great deal. For myself, I don't know enough about electric cars to switch just yet, but it's definitely a possibility if it'll help the planet!
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Storms Could Bring Strong Winds to Central Illinois Tuesday Night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A line of storms known as a Derecho, leaving widespread wind damage in its wake, is currently roaring it’s way across Iowa and is expected to move into Illinois late tonight. While the storms will likely weaken a little bit as they move into the region they’ll still pose a risk of bringing damaging wind gusts to Central Illinois after midnight.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Terrifying Dash Cam Footage Of Illinois Trooper Being Attacked By Mob

The carnage continues in Illinois at an alarming rate as brave men and women continue to risk their lives to keep residents safe. By now we all are aware of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park Illinois, that took the lives, injured many, and cast a dark cloud on countless for the rest of their lives. It's truly heartbreaking, frustrating, and scary. Many people all over the country, including me, are seconding guessing leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Busted For Six Figure Extorsion Plan With Pro Athlete

This one gets a little weird, and quick...So hang on tight for this rapid story of greed, lies, and pro sports. An Illinois man has found himself in hot water with the FBI after an extorsion plan failed. The Illinois man "claims" that his daughter was knocked up by a pro athlete that is referred to as "P.A" in the reports. They met at a bar in St Louis. There was a relationship, apparently photos to prove it and "allegedly" a pregnancy.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Iowa, Illinois In The Top 10 States Struggling The Most In Hiring

Businesses throughout the country have been struggling for a while to find people to hire since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The struggle remains a reality still for many businesses, including here in the Quad Cities. But businesses in certain states are struggling more than others. Iowa and Illinois are actually among the top 10 states struggling the most in hiring.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy