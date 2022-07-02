See Why Garden of the Gods in Illinois is a Must-Visit Place

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 28,216 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 74 deaths since the Friday before, June 24th. The CDC reports 28 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, that’s up from 20 counties a week ago. An additional 53 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 47 a week ago. This is now the third week in a row that statewide numbers of the coronavirus have went up. Health officials are continuing to urge everyone to take all safety precautions against COVID-19. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO