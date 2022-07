Your browser does not support the audio element. About 15% people incarcerated in Oregon prisons are reading below an eighth grade level. That’s according to a recent investigation done by the Statesman Journal. It found that while state laws requires people incarcerated designated as low-level readers to be taking classes, nearly half of those aren’t enrolled in any courses. We’ll hear from education reporter Natalie Pate on her reporting and the unique challenges facing adults in custody in Oregon.

