ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: NBA Legend Goes on Epic Rant About Anthony Davis

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5DWe_0gTDNTjR00

Kevin Garnett absolutely roasts Anthony Davis after his lackluster season and surprising practice habits.

When he's at his peak, Anthony Davis can help power a team to a NBA championship. But this past season was a reminder of what life is like when Davis is living in the valley. He missed more games than he played and when he was on the court, didn't have the same impact as top-tier AD.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lakers fans and basketball Twitter have been harsh critics of Davis over the last few months. This week, former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett went off about AD not playing to his potential this past season in a recent episode of his show KG Certified .

"Bro, get lost, go to Hawaii somewhere. Straight up and down. When you come into camp, come into camp in better shape than anybody and everybody. That's what you should be focused on. You should go for the MVP for the 2022-23 season, but that's my O.G. advice to AD."

Garnett highlighted how it should be Davis, not 37-year-old LeBron James, carrying the load for the Lakers.

"If he not doing that, it's his turn to carry the torch. Bron and I carried the [expletive] for a whole decade and some. It's the only reason he came to LA right?"

KG didn't stop there. He ripped Davis for admitting in early May that he hadn't shot a basketball in two months.

"Kill me bro. He said he ain't touched the rock? ...to not even touch the rock, go back and watch your self and be real with yourself. Watch it by yourself. Go in the lab and get your [expletive] right. There's no way he's probably not top ten, top five in this game. C'mon man, that's all I'm gonna say because I'm gonna start getting heat, I feel myself sweating already."

On the surface, Davis put up strong numbers in the 40 games he played (23.2 PPG/9.9 RPG /2.3 BPG), but his poor three-point shooting 18.6% and putting on weight before the season hampered his ability to play at the superstar level he displayed in his first season in LA.

If Davis takes Garnett's advice and his MVP challenge to heart, a world exists where the Lakers are contenders again.

If not, they'll be back in the valley, scrapping to even make the playoffs, let alone contend.

Comments / 6

John Daniels
3d ago

A.D. is like Shaq, in his prime, but in a different way. They both are guilty of listening to their own pub(licity). When Shaq was (the "Most Dominant - one of his OWN 'nicknames'), Kobe tried to get him to IMPROVE on his game, which involved better defense, and, primarily, free-throw shooting, which Shaq is STILL 🤡ed on, to this day. Shaq just relied on his SIZE, and talent, but had no DRIVE; no "Mamba Mentality". The problem with A.D. (and I've said this before), is that, for all the skill sets he has, he's got spindly legs, like Bynum, from days gone by. Always breaking down, A.D. And it will get worse - unless he finds the drive to get into the gym, and WORK ON HIS LEGS! But, seeing as how he doesn't even want to "shoot the rock", (Kobe was in the gym, shooting, EVERY DAY, and ESPECIALLY after a loss!!), I don't hold out much hope for A.D.'s game.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Urges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving To Team Up On The Lakers: "You Did Enough Against Each Other, Let's Do It Together."

The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

"Kyrie To The Lakers Sounds Ideal Until Him And Anthony Davis Combine For 15 Played Games In A Season", NBA Fan Destroys Potential Lakers Duo

LeBron James is turning 38 years old in December 2022, reinforcing the fact that he is in his career twilight and will most likely think about retirement soon. It is also going to be his 20th season in the NBA and the season where he will look to become the all-time leader in points scored in the league's history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
AllLakers

Lakers News: Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Comes to Him in Dreams

When fans think of the Lakers winning back-to-back titles in 2009, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol are the two names that quickly come to mind, and for good reason. Kobe and Pau were the two best players on those Lakers teams that took down the hated Boston Celtics in a revenge rematch to win their second title. But fans are also quick to admit that without Lamar Odom, the Lakers wouldn't have won those titles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kevin Garnett
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James’ level of desire for playing with Kyrie Irving on Lakers, revealed

With the Brooklyn Nets in shambles right now, the NBA rumor mill has been on fire. It’s unclear what is going to happen for now, but one thing is clear, the franchise will move on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Rumors of the Los Angeles Lakers continue to spread regarding their interest to acquire Irving. And it sounds like LeBron James is wanting it to come to fruition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#Nba Legend Goes#Mvp#O G
AllLakers

Lakers: Cole Swider Continues to Shine on LA Summer League Team

Thirsty Lakers fans got their first sips of summer league play over the weekend. The Lakers summer league team won their first two games of the California Classic. LA took down the Miami Heat 100-66 on Saturday and following that up with a 100-77 victory over the Warriors. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, who the Lakers signed to two-way contracts, have led the way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The Timberwolves’ Big Gamble on Rudy Gobert

Lord knows it’s tempting to ponder and speculate whatever Kevin Durant’s next stop will be. The oversized domino hasn’t tumbled yet, like the entire NBA seems to be waiting on it to do. But that’s given us plenty of time to hear the array of possibilities that might lie ahead for one of the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy