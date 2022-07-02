4 Broncos Poised to Garner First-Time Pro Bowl Honors in 2022

Earmark these four Broncos for the NFL's all-star game.

Not a single Denver Broncos player was selected to the Pro Bowl last year. While the Broncos have plenty of Pro Bowl talent, they've flown under the radar because of the team's lack of success over the past six seasons.

With Russell Wilson now leading the charge and the Broncos being scheduled for five prime-time games in 2022, Denver’s top talent will be showcased in front of the world. That begs the question:

Which Broncos are primed for their first Pro Bowl season? Four candidates rise to the top.

Javonte Williams | RB Williams proved he is a rugged tackle-breaking machine last year. His 903 rushing yards and four touchdowns were impressive, especially considering that he split reps with Melvin Gordon. Williams had an impressive 31 broken tackles, which led the league. That's more than Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, and Alvin Kamara, all of whom were Pro bowlers last season. Williams also played in every game as a rookie, which is impressive based on his running style. Assuming he earns the starting nod, he's in for a massive statistical season. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Surtain II | CB Surtain certainly didn’t look like a rookie in 2021. He started all but one game last season, posting 14 passes defensed and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Surtain was targeted 72 times, only allowing 39 receptions for 469 yards and three touchdowns. Arguably his best game came against prolific rookie wideout Jamar Chase, who was held to zero receptions while covered by the Broncos' first-round pick. Surtain earned Defensive Player of the Week honors in a multi-interception game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After one year, Surtain has shown the potential to be a top-five cornerback. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dre'Mont Jones | DL Jones has been a workhorse on the interior of Denver’s defensive line. He is very disruptive, racking up 40 quarterback pressures last year. Dre'Mont's 15.5 sacks over the previous three seasons has been solid production, considering that he only recently became a full-time starter, and playing opposite D.J. Jones should also give him more opportunities to get one-on-one matchups. Dre’Mont will also benefit from playing with a lead allowing him to pin his ears back and rush the passer. If Jones can shore up his run defense, he has the tools to have the break-out season Broncos Country has been waiting for. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jeudy | WR Jeudy has a real opportunity to break out with Wilson throwing his way. While last year was challenging for Jeudy with injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, he still has elite skills. The former Alabama star racked up 856 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, making him one of the best rookie wideouts in team history. He's wide open more often than not due to his exceptional route running. Drops have been a problem, but he hasn't had the ball thrown his way enough to get in a rhythm. Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick will garner a lot of attention on the outside, allowing Jeudy to dominate the middle of the field. If there were any year for Jeudy to show up and show out, it's this one. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Denver has created a talented roster ready to compete with the best. These four players, in particular, are pillars for the future and are in a position to earn their first Pro Bowl selections. Time to reach it.

