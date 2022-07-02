ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – 6 genius ways to use their $1 pizza pans, from storage to home decor

By Franca Akenami
 3 days ago

PIZZA pans can be used to do more than house a mouthwatering, cheesy pie.

In fact, Bethany, a woman who dedicates a portion of her YouTube to Dollar Tree hauls, revealed how she turns the $1 pans into beautiful creations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXxeJ_0gTDMSsv00
Bethany turned Dollar Tree pizza pans into decorations and storage Credit: YouTube/Bargain Bethany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3oM9_0gTDMSsv00
The Dollar Tree fan used E6000 glue for some of the crafts Credit: YouTube/Bargain Bethany

Using the versatile 12-inch pizza pans from Dollar Tree, the crafty woman got to work in a video shared with her one million YouTube subscribers.

END TABLES

"Our first DIY/hack is an oldie but a goodie. We're going to be making some end tables," she said.

Bethany purchased some wastebaskets from Dollar Tree and glued them together using E6000 glue.

She placed a pizza pan which she spray painted white on top of the waste basket, gluing it to it.

She then added some coastal decorations to the waste basket, and it was good to go.

Bethany was left with a beautiful nautical end table which she made use of in her washroom.

TIER TRAY

Bethany's next hack featured glass candle holders from Dollar Tree, which she used to create a tier tray. Using Gorilla Glue, she attached the candle holders to each other.

She then glued the candle holders to the center of a pizza pan using E6000 and her hot glue gun.

She glued a pie pan to the other end of the candle holder and spray-painted the tier tray white.

COFFEE TABLE TRAY

For her next hack, the crafty woman spray-painted a pizza pan a metallic gold color.

"When you spray paint something with a metallic finish, remember the oils on your finger can transfer to [it]. You'll just have to clean it off," she explained.

She put some marble contact paper on the tray, and glued some handles from Hobby Lobby on them.

She added some flowers for decor and was left with a really pretty coffee table tray.

WREATH

Bethany also turned a Dollar Tree pan into a wreath.

To get this done, she painted the edges of the pizza pan teal.

Next, she glued a coastal image with the words "beach breezes" on it to the pan.

To finish the wreath off, she embellished it with various seashells and pearls.

BASKET LID

Bethany used a pizza pan to make a lid for a gray basket that she purchased at Dollar Tree.

She spray-painted the pan gray, then attached a decorative knob to it with glue.

COMMAND CENTER

Bethany's next DIY involved painting a pencil box from Dollar Tree. She also painted a mini chalkboard black.

She glued magnets to the back of both items, which made them stick to the pan as it's aluminum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W54dO_0gTDMSsv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8Fd7_0gTDMSsv00

The pizza pan was spray-painted matte black, and she placed the pencil box and mini chalkboard on it.

Just like that, she had the perfect command center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFE6E_0gTDMSsv00
Bethany created a beautiful nautical end table which she made use of in her washroom Credit: YouTube/Bargain Bethany

