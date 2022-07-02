ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Road America Starting Lineup: July 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

By Shane Walters
Racing News
Racing News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Teams are set for Kwik Trip 250 qualifying on the lengthy 4.048-mile road course of Road America. View the Road America starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Road America: Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...

NASCAR world reacts to Tyler Reddick’s victory

For Tyler Reddick, 92nd one was the charm. The 26-year-old finally has his first victory in the NASCAR Cup Series after holding off Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to win the KwikTrip 250 on Sunday in Wisconsin. Reddick had two second-place finishes this season and also garnered a third and...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Pit Crew News

On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Bubba Wallace will have a new pit crew moving forward. "The teams of Christopher Bell, who holds the final playoff spot, and Bubba Wallace have made pit crew changes for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway," a report from NBC Sports said.
2022 NASCAR at Road America race picks, Kwik Trip 250 odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary expert

After recording only nine top-10 finishes in 115 starts over his first five seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ross Chastain finally is enjoying success this year. He has posted his first two series wins to tie for most this campaign, leads all drivers with eight top-five finishes, and shares the top spot for top-10s with 11. Chastain will try to take the lead in victories when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Race America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on Sunday. The 29-year-old, who was seventh in this race last year, is coming off a fifth-place finish at Nashville last weekend.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain remains No. 1

A fourth-place finish Sunday at Road America was Ross Chastain‘s fourth straight top 10 and kept him in first place in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Chastain has led laps in eight of the past 16 races, totaling 426 over that span. In the past 12 races, he has eight top 10s.
Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes.
NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
NASCAR viewer’s guide: Atlanta and Mid-Ohio

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the Cup and Xfinity series this weekend, while the Camping World Truck Series competes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta (3 p.m. ET on USA Network) will be the second of the season at the 1.54-mile track. William Byron led 111 laps on the way to winning the March race. The track’s new configuration produced 46 lead changes and 11 cautions, the most in the past 14 races there.
Indycar Race Results: July 3, 2022 (Mid-Ohio)

Today, the NTT Indycar Series unloads in Lexington, Ohio. It’s the Honda Indy 200 at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio circuit. View the Indycar race results from Mid-Ohio below. Mid-Ohio: Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1 | Prac 2 / Qual | Race. Pato O’Ward and Scott McLaughlin set the...
Reddick win shifts playoff grid

Tyler Reddick became lucky number 13 Sunday as far as different race winners go in the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick is looking at his second consecutive playoff berth by beating Chase Elliott at Road America. And his win shifts the playoff grid with his Richard Childress Racing team jumping above the cutline while pushing former series champion Kevin Harvick (pictured above) below it.
Legendary Winged Plymouth Superbird And Nascar Drama

This violent rubber burning machine represents an odd time in racing. Possibly one of NASCAR’s most infamous vehicles was the 1969-1970 Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Without a doubt, these things were fast. With the heavily modified front ends and gigantic rear wing of these track monsters ripping and roaring down the circle tracks of the NASCAR series, the image of these cars was forever burned into the minds of car enthusiasts from around the nation. While the Superbird and Daytona were clearing the track of their various competitors, there was something else in the works for the racing series. Unfortunately, these fascinating automobiles were booted from the series due to a new rule that specifically targeted the Mopar monster twins.
NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule Speculation

NASCAR fans continue to debate the ideal schedule for the Cup Series. This weekend, FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted about a potential add or subtraction to the 2023 schedule. "Saw Ben Kennedy on the grid. I asked him if he had been asked as often as I have been today...
