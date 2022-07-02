ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting

 3 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a...

The Wichita Eagle

Supervisor behind thefts at Sedgwick County Sheriff’s evidence facility is sentenced

A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office employee once entrusted with guarding crime evidence has been sentenced to nine years, 11 months in prison for masterminding a theft and drug-distribution scheme that involved guns, pills, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and thousands in seized cash stolen from the law enforcement agency’s south Wichita property and evidence building.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning house fire in west Wichita caused about $100,000 in damage, rendering the home unlivable, according to investigators. Acting captain Preston Gonsalves said the fire, which began a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday, started at the back of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries as the occupants made it outside safely.
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Wichita resident sentenced on drug charge

NEWKIRK — My Linh Nguyen, 37, Wichita, Kan. entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of possession of meth and outraging decency. The meth charge was originally filed as a felony but reduced to a misdemeanor on a motion by the state.
KAY COUNTY, OK
St. Joseph Post

Police promote Kansas officer in fatal swatting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations. He added that the killing didn’t disqualify Rapp for promotion since he wasn’t disciplined.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after head-on pickup, semi crash

HARPER COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Frontier driven by Jimmy Anderson, 58, Wichita, was traveling northeast on Kansas 2 just south of NE 140 Road. The pickup crossed the center line and...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man acquitted of murder, released from jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was released from jail after a Sedgwick County jury acquitted him of murder. Victor Castro faced charges including second-degree murder for the July 2019 death of Elsey Peunte. At that time, police described the case as a domestic violence homicide. Jurors found Castro...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man on motorcycle seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash early Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Kellogg ramp exit onto southbound Interstate 135. The KHP says Zachary T. Cleveland of Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Child’s death at south Wichita motel under investigation

Police are looking into the death of a 1-year-old at a south Wichita motel. Officers were called to a motel near 44th South and Broadway Sunday morning. Early information suggests the child may have overdosed on some kind of drug. No more details have been released so far, and there has not been an arrest in connection to the child’s death.
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff investigating murder in Braman; One in custody

BRAMAN — The Kay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occured in Braman this weekend. Sheriff Steve Kelley said the body of a young adult white male was located in a field south of Bender Road on P Street, east of Braman. “We have one person...
BRAMAN, OK
KSN News

Wichita police promote officer who killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms that just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 1-year-old died after an incident at a motel near east 44th street and south Broadway. People we talked with at the south broadway motel and sources within the department tell us the 1-year-old...
KNSS Radio

One-year-old dies at south Wichita motel

Wichita Police confirms a 1-year-old died after an unknown incident at a south Wichita motel. The call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday from the Heritage Inn, located near east 44th Street and south Broadway. The investigation continues and we expect to hear more information from police on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sedgwick Co. shooting

Two people are dead and one man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday morning in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said that around 5:15 a.m., deputies were sent to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of S. Rock Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man was hurt, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Young child found dead in S. Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A toddler was discovered dead at a hotel in S. Wichita. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that the incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. at the Heritage Inn, located at S. Broadway and 44th St. This is a developing story. KAKE News will have the latest as...
KSN News

WPD: One person shot during apparent break-in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was critically shot after an apparent break-in on Saturday. Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers say that around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a shooting near 12th Street and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found one person shot during what they called an “apparent” break-in. The officer said […]
WICHITA, KS
TheDailyBeast

Kansas Cop Who Killed Innocent Man in ‘Swatting’ Incident Is Promoted

A Wichita, Kansas, cop who shot and killed an unarmed man who was targeted in a “swatting” hoax has been promoted to detective—a move the victim’s mother called “atrocious.” Police were called to Andrew Finch’s home by a bogus report of deadly hostage situation, and Office Justin Rapp fired on the 28-year-old dad seconds after he stepped out on the porch. According to The Wichita Eagle, Rapp claimed he thought Finch had a gun, though he conceded he did not actually see a firearm. “It pierces my heart,” Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, said of Rapp’s promotion. “It sends a message that civilians don’t matter—because that could have happened to anybody.” Rapp was not charged or disciplined in connection with Finch’s 2017 death.
WICHITA, KS
