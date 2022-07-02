Sheriff: Man, woman dead after rural Kansas shooting

Two people are dead and one man is seriously hurt following a shooting Saturday morning in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said that around 5:15 a.m., deputies were sent to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of S. Rock Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man was hurt, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO